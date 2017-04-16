Letter from Birdland: A writing road trip to Tennessee

I'm sitting in the bright sunroom at my friend Anne's house in Columbia, Tenn. Birdsong is coming through the open back door, and Virgil, the lovebird, beeps at me, pushing her hanging toy to get my attention, I think.

Who knows why she is really nudging her little wooden triangle? But a few moments ago, we were engaged in a lively conversation of beeps and chirps, so I think this display is for me, and I chirp to her a little more.

Virgil has lovely, olive-colored feathers, her beak like a polished pistachio shell.

Tipsy, the tiny beagle, has gone into the yard to greet the morning. We think she must be a beagle mix, maybe terrier. She has the coat and coloring of a beagle, but not a beagle's sturdy body and bone structure. Her face is delicate, and she's the size of my sewing machine, an antique Singer with slender lines.

Tipsy is the friendliest dog I have ever met. When I let myself in Anne's house last night while Anne was wrapping up the writers' conference, Tipsy greeted me at the door, tail whipping circles behind her. She jumped up immediately to lick my face when I bent down to pet her, as if she recognized me as an old friend, though this was our first meeting.

I drove down for yesterday's Duck River Writers' Conference. It is the second year Anne and her colleagues have offered this symposium at Columbia State Community College, and I plan to keep coming down here every spring.

Last year, Michael came with me and enjoyed it as much as I did, but this year, my husband couldn't take yet another Saturday off. "Someone has to stay here and take care of your turkeys," he told me, good-naturedly. (Turkeys? Yes! There's quite a dramatic story, but it will have to wait for another letter.)

This year's conference seems to be twice as big with twice as many offerings as last year's. Since I concentrated on my fiction at school, I come down here to work on poetry.

Last spring, Michael and I both did a workshop with Carrie Jerrell, a poet from Murray State University, where Anne and I met (in fact, Carrie is the acting director of my program now), and her insightful attention to our poems helped us consider our work in a new way.

This year, the conference doubled its workshops, offering two for poets, two for fiction writers, plus their usual workshop for teen writers.

I did my workshop with Marilyn Kallet, whose generous and helpful critique will help me shore up my poetry and take new risks. Marilyn kept the workshop moving at a brisk pace, and we had time for each poet to read and discuss two poems out of the packets we sent, and in between, she would tell us illustrative stories from her many years as a teacher and as a poet.

Scattered through our workshop were poems of hers, which she would stand up and recite from memory. Marilyn seemed to have poems for every occasion, and her choices always seemed to relate somehow to one of our poems or to illuminate a point she was trying to make about writing.

The conference had rich choices of events — craft lectures and readings. I went to a spoken word lecture by Joseph Cook, where he urged us to be honest with ourselves, even when honesty is difficult. Our poetry, he assured us, would benefit from our willingness to speak the truth.

Anne had asked me to sit in on a publishing forum as the fiction panelist in the afternoon. I was a little surprised to be asked. I have not published that much fiction. But when I realized that I had submitted a lot of fiction, I felt a little more confident.

I shared with the audience my new annual goal to collect 100 rejections. It's an idea going around on writing blogs. All the cool kids are doing it. A shift in thinking about our attitudes about rejection can help us submit more fearlessly. And, of course, the main point is that we won't publish the pieces that we never submit. If I submit 100 pieces, most of them will be rejected, but perhaps not all of them.

The evening culminated with readings, and I particularly enjoyed the poetry. Marilyn recited even more poems, including one of my favorites of hers, "Fireflies," which includes the fine gesture, "with a blossom of the hand/letting them go."

Tiana Clark was the other poet, and she is one to watch, as her work risks honesty to powerful effect. Her reading made me wish I could split myself in two like a planarian, so I could have been in both Tiana's and Marilyn's workshop.

If you're looking for an economical writer's conference next spring (and don't mind a bit of a drive), I urge you to look up the Duck River Writers' Conference. And when you do, you'll see my photo of some well-coifed ducks on their banner. Tell them Mary sent you.

Write in beauty; confer in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is always up for a road trip, especially when a friend waits at the destination. You can read more about Birdland and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.