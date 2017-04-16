Library events, April 16-22, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, John Toenjes from the University of Illinois Department of Dance will share how he uses technology to engage audiences during performances. He is a pioneer in the use of mobile devices and apps in live performances. The presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, join members of the C-U Poetry Group to celebrate National Poetry Month with an informal poetry jam. The group meets weekly at the library to share poems and exchange honest feedback to improve their works with an eye toward publication and public performances.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids and their families will create original poetry inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000) at this week's DIY Kids.

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids will build tech skills and confidence at this month's Tech 4 Kids Open Lab.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the main library, Chicago-based poet Cynthia Gallaher will lead a workshop on creativity. She also will read from her recent book, "Frugal Poets' Guide to Life: How to Live a Poetic Life, Even If You Aren't a Poet."

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, representatives from Clark-Lindsey Village will present Connections Caf. Enjoy free coffee and learn about community resources, wellness opportunities and tech support for electronic devices.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium, hear an original work at a Poetry Reading by the Quintessential Poets. This National Poetry Month event is free and open to the public.

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lincoln Square Village in downtown Urbana, learn what's new at the library at Read IN the Market at the Urbana Business Association's Market IN the Square.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

The Monday matinee tells the story of a boy who learns he is a wizard and goes away to school to perfect his skills. The movie will be shown at 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m. Public performance rights are made possible from the Danville Library Foundation.

At 5 p.m. Monday in the second-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend this month's TeenFlix. The latest movie is about a brilliant neurosurgeon's journey into the world of mystic arts while healing from wounds he suffers in a car accident.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 5 to 11 can make a Peeps race car snack at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, youths 8 to 11 can attend a 3D printer class. Registration is required; the class is limited to five participants.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the children's program rrom, kids 3 and up can attend Money Smart Kids Read. The event will include a story, an activity and take-home items. The program is co-sponsored by Country Financial.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.