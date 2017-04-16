Now that's the spot!

Built in 1921 as a vaudeville house, the Virginia Theatre boasts many nooks and crannies, some of them off-limits to patrons. With Ebertfest opening Wednesday at the vintage theater, staff writer Melissa Merli asked five employees there to show us their favorite spots in the 1,463-seat playhouse. A couple of places are accessible to all patrons. The others are not.

STEPHEN WHITE

technical director

"Number one is definitely the pin rail on stage right. It's a very cool, old feature that not a lot of houses have anymore. Up until the renovations, the Virginia was called a 'hemp house' because it used hemp ropes. They were old-fashioned like you see in the movies and were used with counterweights to lift scenery and curtains."

One of the coolest things about the pin rail is its history.

"It looks like an old ship rail. The original stagehands typically were sailors on leave — they were good with ropes and knots. The pin rail is almost identical to a ship's rail."

The wooden rail has thick pins through it, around which stagehands would loop and tie ropes. White also likes the rail because it offers a "really cool vantage point of the stage." To access the pin rail, you must climb two straight wrought-iron ladders. The pin rail might be used now to pick up a few pieces but White mainly uses a Daktronics computerized system to control scenery, curtains and other things.

JENNY CARPENTER

box-office manager and lead singer in Pet Roxx and Love Sign

In 2003, Carpenter portrayed Peter Pan in the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company production of the musical. As the boy who never grew up, she got to fly over the stage. So it's no surprise her preferred place is stage right. There, standing behind a curtain, she would wait to return to the stage and spy on all the action.

"I've been on stage how many times — a billion? I remember the pulleys when we did 'Peter Pan.' I liked it. I thought it was kind of cool. I was upset when the entire area was renovated and changed."

BERNICE HARRINGTON

box-office receptionist

"My favorite nook and cranny is in the auditorium, sitting in the back where the platform is. There I can sit and stretch out and relax and see the show."

The platform is accessible to patrons who use wheelchairs; it also has comfortable free-standing seats. The one Harrington favors is at the back of the Ebertfest VIP section, where emcee/executive producer Chaz Ebert and big-name guests sit.

Kind of ironic: Harrington started working six years ago at the Virginia; her first day on the job landed during Roger Ebert's Film Festival.

"I got the full baptism," she quipped.

Another site Harrington really likes: "Upstairs in the mezzanine, where the fireplace is. That's beautiful." During Ebertfest, the Virginia will have a second concession stand in the mezzanine, which also has an impressive honeycomb ceiling. So look up!

MITCH MARLOW

sales and public-relations manager

"The organ-pipe room, just because it's packed with all these pipes and literally bells and whistles that are really cool 1920s technology that wouldn't be different now — or it could be worse — it could be digital."

The pipes and bells and whistles are things everyone in the house hears but never sees. The small spaces, above and to the left of stage left, are difficult to access — you have to climb a ladder and then squeeze through narrow spaces to enter.

The pipe room is full of pipes for the Mighty Wurlitzer on the main floor in front of the stage. The room behind it contains the "bells and whistles": cowbells, cymbals, castanets, car horns, wood blocks, an alarm, an old police whistle, chimes, and bass and snare drums.

Theater organist Mark Gifford recently performed on the Wurlitzer his original soundtrack to the Buster Keaton silent gem "The General." Gifford used all of the components to great effect — including the police whistle to respond to sirens sounding outside the theater.

STEVEN BENTZ

theater director

"I'm up in the balcony. It's a particular seat."

The perch — in the highest row of the upper balcony — is Seat 154 in Row MM.

"It's a like a bird's nest. It's this bird's eye view of the entire theater and it's weirdly in-between sections. I discovered it three or four years ago during an Ebertfest. I came up here and it really offered this great view of the entire theater."

Bentz, who is 6-foot-4, also considers Seat 154 "incredibly comfortable" because he can stretch his legs as far as he likes. There are no other seats in front of it.