The Reluctant Townie: Musings on JC and the Easter Bunny

And to you, dear reader, I wish the happiest of Easters. May your morning be filled with sunshine, the love of kin and the unfortunate discovery of marshmallow Peeps stuffed into your shoes.

Inasmuch as it can be assumed that Jesus Christ is an eternal being hooked on the mundane soap opera of our earthly, everyday lives — do you imagine he prefers Christmas or Easter?

One is a monthlong celebration of his birthday, while the other is a grim reminder of his untimely death. Of course, his death served as a sacrifice for mankind — to absolve us of our sins and to provide character arcs for Superman and Neo from "The Matrix" — but in essence, he's looking at a choice between remembering the good times or reliving his most traumatic life experience.

If I had to bet on it, I'd guess that deep down, Easter puts a little rock in JC's Birkenstock — inasmuch as it can be assumed that Jesus registers any emotion beyond radiating unconditional love.

There's a reason we get Somber Jesus Murder Weekend in the cheery months of spring and Baby Jesus Love Fest in the winter, when the sun sets before the local news. I don't think mankind could take it the other way around.

Just to be clear, if I were brutally executed in a public setting at the hands of an unjust government and then came back to find everybody celebrating in pastel bonnets and tossing around jelly beans like confetti, we would have some issues. Your absolved sins would be back on the table, to say the very least.

I suppose it's a good thing that I'm not the savior of mankind, just a kind of man himself, and that we've got JC watching our backs, whether we choose to believe in him or not.

The 17th-century French philosopher, Blaise Pascal, concluded that man bets his life on whether or not there is a God, something known to your pretentious friend three beers into a philosophical debate as Pascal's Wager.

Pascal argued that it was better to believe in God than not, if only to hedge your bet against everlasting hellfire and demonic tomfoolery. This risk-adverse position is understandable, especially if you're a tightly wound, 17th-century French philosopher type, but as your pretentious friend three beers into a philosophical debate also knows, fortune favors the bold.

Besides, I would argue that the J-Man's sacrifice negates Pascal's Wager, in that if you get to heaven and realize that you've forgotten your wallet (so to speak), Jesus will talk to the door guy for you. I mean, granted, I'm no Joel Osteen or anything, but that is the deal in a nutshell, right?

For what it's worth, I think JC is a cool dude with a good message. I look forward to crowd-surfing next to him someday at a Prince concert in the great beyond, and furthermore, I want to believe that can actually happen.

While here on Earth, as a ghost brain piloting an economy-class meat sack, I try to do that whole love-your-neighbor thing, within reason. I'll walk your dog or house-sit. Heaven knows I've turned a cheek or two (or three, why pardon me).

So, J-Man, if you're out there reading my column today, sorry you died, bro. But also, thanks for dying, bro. And make sure to save me a spot by the soundboards.

Aside from Jesus, Easter also marks the re-emergence of the cultural oddity known as the Easter Bunny, whose existence no one ever seems to question, despite a pressing urgency to do so.

I, for one, think we are causing irreparable damage to our credibility by asking our children to buy into the mythos of the Easter Bunny. He is the least believable of all of the official holiday mascots, and in many ways seems like a placeholder for a better mascot the marketing team got fired before they finished.

I mean, I like bunnies. They're cute. But a 6-foot-tall, bipedal bunny is terrifying. Just in sheer terms of teeth-to-face ratio. Not to mention the blood-red eyes.

When children meet the Easter Bunny for the first time, they are filled with fear and panic, and rightly so. Who is this monstrous, hulking figure with plastic overalls and hollow eyes, drawn-on whiskers and an unmoving face? Why does it not speak, nor make any sound, save a labored wheezing from somewhere within its head? And why are your parents forcing you to sit in its clutches, while they photograph you for their own amusement?

I'm pretty sure that's not what JC wanted for mankind. It's time to rethink the Easter Bunny.

Ryan Jackson thinks the Easter Bunny would be better positioned as a Halloween mascot, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.