Rob Kanter/Environmental Almanac: Celebrate Earth Week

Earth Day was conceived in 1970 to promote awareness and understanding of environmental crises, on the premise that awareness and understanding would lead to action. All these years later, we celebrate Earth Week in the same spirit.

The most pressing of all issues now faced by humanity as a whole is climate change, a priority that's reflected in the public education lined up for Earth Week at the University of Illinois. Talks by internationally recognized experts will address some of the most compelling aspects of the larger problem.

On Monday, Katherine Hayhoe, who is currently professor and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University, will give a lecture sponsored by the UI Department of Atmospheric Sciences titled "Mitigate, Adapt or Suffer: Connecting Global Change to Local Impacts and Solutions."

Hayhoe, who earned her Ph.D. in Atmospheric Sciences at the UI, has made a name for herself as a scientist who simultaneously contributes to her discipline and communicates the wonder and significance of the work she and her peers do to the wider world. For examples, last fall she partnered with PBS Digital Studios to produce a series of animated short films called "Global Weirding," and she shared the stage at SXSW for a discussion with President Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of DiCaprio's film about climate change, "Before the Flood."

(In related news, Students for Environmental Concerns will host a free screening of "Before the Flood" starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Channing-Murray Foundation.)

Topics for other lectures on campus this week include the impacts of climate change on life in the Arctic (Tuesday) and on a remote coral reef in the Pacific (Thursday), as well as the complex effects of increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide on plant life globally.

As for activism on campus, the group Students for Environmental Concerns has organized a suite of events to take place over the course of Earth Week.

In addition to the screening of "Before the Flood" on Thursday, these include a repurposing workshop to demonstrate new uses for things you would normally throw away; bicycle fix-it days hosted by Bikeface, the student bike enthusiasts group; a clothing swap; a plant sale; and a "Fossil Free UIUC" teach-in on the main quad.

The Sonified Sustainability Festival, which celebrates ecological music and arts, will also conduct events throughout the week, culminating with a free, all-ages program at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, many people plan to mark Earth Day by participating in a March for Science. The Champaign-Urbana edition of this event will be based at the Orpheum Children's Science Museum in downtown Champaign and kick off with a youth march at 5 p.m.

The march is my kind of event, but I'm not sure I'll still be on my feet by the time it starts. That's because if the day goes as planned, I'll have already run 26.2 miles in the Illinois Marathon.

Is there a connection between the marathon and Earth Day? Of course! The hardest-working, most-effective conservation organization in Illinois (where I happen to be on the board of directors), Prairie Rivers Network, is one of the official charities associated with the marathon. So you can do a little environmental action for Earth Day just by donating to the cause. Find me or another runner to support atimathlete.com/donate/prairieriversnetwork.

View a complete schedule of Earth Week events at sustainability.illinois.edu/outreach/earth-week-schedule/.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.