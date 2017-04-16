Susan McKinney: Second 'Olympus Bound' novel another good mystery

"Winter of the Gods" is Jordanna Max Brodsky's second book in the "Olympus Bound" series about Greek gods in the modern world. I reviewed the first book, "The Immortals," last year. Once again, Selene DiSilva (Artemis) and Theodore Schultz must solve a mystery surrounding cultish murders happening in New York City.

It's been three months since the events of the first book. Selene is trying to come to grips with the idea that she loves a mortal, Theo, and that he loves her. As the Virgin Goddess, she has 3000-plus years of not being in a relationship, and that is a hard barrier to overcome.

It's Christmastime in the Big Apple. The decorations and music that go with the season can be found everywhere.

An elderly man's body is left in front of an investment firm on Wall Street. It's been laid out as a sacrifice. Even worse, while police are trying to investigate the crime scene, two people jump to their deaths from the building in front of which it was placed.

When Theo and Selene are called to the scene, she realizes it is her uncle, Hades, the God of Death. The ritualistic sacrifice is very reminiscent of the cult murders of three months ago. The police ask Theo and Selene to assist again, since they helped the last time.

Selene and Theo realize that someone knows about the gods hiding amongst them and are killing them. As they investigate, you meet Ares, Eros and Haphaestus, along with meeting again Apollo and Hermes.

Selene initially thinks Apollo or Hermes have revealed what happened before to the other gods and someone is trying to gain power by killing the rest of them off. As the investigation continues, there is something much more nefarious at work — someone running a cult who does not care how many innocents die or if the world is destroyed.

Once again, Brodsky has painted realistic people. You see the mental thought processes of Selene as she realizes just how selfish she and her family have always been. Her growing realization that she needs to mature past what she has always been and how she treats the people around her is a great allegory for all of us in our interactions with the rest of the world.

If you have ever read Greek mythology, the gods and goddesses are human with human emotions — supersized, overblown representations of emotions. Compared with a human's feelings when they are hurt and they react, a god/goddess reacts even more so to the slight.

Brodsky does a great job of portraying that in people trying to live amongst us humans. I'm looking forward to the next book and where she goes with the story line.

Susan McKinney is the librarian at the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library. She received her master's in Library Science from the University of Illinois. She came here from Indiana for graduate school and fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery, suspense, fantasy and action novels.