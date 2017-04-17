Dr. Sally Foote/Pet Talk: It's early season for ticks

Photo by: ThinkStock.com Ticks, like the one seen here on a dog, can spread pathogens that may make your animal act quite unusual.

By SALLY J. FOOTE

Ticks are common external parasites, ones that latch onto the skin and suck blood from the host.

Any warm-blooded creature can pick up a tick, and tick season is upon us. Yes, it is early for ticks, but considering the very mild winter, this is not surprising.

Ticks suck the blood from the host, fill their bodies and, when engorged after a few days, drop off the host. The engorged tick will continue on the life cycle in the environment.

There are various diseases that will transfer during the blood feeding of the tick. Lyme disease is one that causes chronic illness. Tick paralysis causes a more immediate problem. Seeing an animal suddenly collapse, not able to rise, is a pretty obvious behavior and physical sign that something is wrong.

Lyme disease can cause a slower onset of signs such as arthritis, skin rashes or kidney problems. Occasionally. the chronic pain will cause aggression in infected animals.

There have been reported cases of dogs that are typically well mannered now growling, lunging and attempting to bite. Upon a physical exam and blood testing, Lyme disease was discovered.

It is thought that the pain from the inflammation that Lyme disease causes triggers the aggression. Not all dogs that suddenly show aggression have Lyme disease, yet if your dog is showing sudden and marked behavior changes, do not delay in having a veterinary examination.

Pica is another behavior disorder due to the anemia that the ticks cause. The term pica means eating nonfood items in a repeated way. For example, animals that are eating dirt, licking furniture or metal items daily in an almost compulsive fashion.

I have seen anemic dogs eat dirt as if it were food, even when food was plentiful. Cats will eat their litter when anemic. This is not just a crazy animal, but a sick one.

Typically, ticks will emerge in our woods in the central Illinois region in late April. They are out now, so protect your pets now.

There are safe and effective medications for both dogs and cats to kill all of the five types of ticks, including the tick that carries Lyme disease.

Do not wait — I saw ticks just this weekend when hiking with my dog Bella. I quickly gave her Simparica, one of the oral monthly tick medications that kills all of the various tick species. It surprised me at first, then as I thought about the lack of cold weather, it made sense.

There are tests to check for the tick-borne diseases that are easy to run. They may be checked with your dog's annual heartworm test. Tests are also available for cats. Treatment for tick diseases is not too difficult if caught early. If your dog or cat is acting quiet, or is showing a change in behavior, be sure to have an examination and any needed tests.

Dr. Sally J. Foote can be found at the Okaw Veterinary Clinic in Tuscola. She has articles on puppy socialization and other topics at okawvetclinic.com.