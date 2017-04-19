My Amish Home: Reveling in the new life spring brings

"The face of the Lord is against them that do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth. The righteous cry, and the Lord heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles. The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit." Psalm 34: 16-18

What a beautiful spring morning! It is just a bit chilly, but has all the makings of getting a lot warmer. It was so nice early this morning, the moon was still shining. I could hear spring peepers, even robins were merrily singing before daybreak.

Spring really is such a beautiful time of the year. Everything comes up fresh and new.

I had a nice surprise. Several summers ago, maybe two, sis Barb Gingerich gave me some violets. I planted by the front door, but they never grew.

I was moving our picnic table, getting ready to mow and saw a spot of purple. It was a violet in bloom! Wow! It's several feet away from the original spot. I'll leave it for now. Maybe it will multiply.

I'm thinking, for the Ray and Gladys Helmuth family (of HCK), this day is extra specially beautiful. They have been in St. Louis in the hospital for several weeks with their daughter Lyndora. I'm not sure how long they were there before she had her transplant, but her transplant was done April 2. Lord willing, she was set to come home April 12. Praise the Lord! He is good!

I tell you, I sure would like to be outside. I don't know what I would do, the garden is too wet and I finished mowing the yard yesterday. I sure wish the yard wouldn't have so much "yellow" in it.

We had the privilege of having our granddaughters Julia, Sherilyn, Andrea and Kaitlyn at our house this past Sunday. Their parents, Milton and Jane Yoder, went to Kokomo, Ind., for church services. Daughter Rachel and Lloyd Yoder, Galen and Lynetta were also with us for lunch. The girls, of course, spent some time at Lloyds on their trampoline.

I took little Kaitlyn, 2, up there. She decided she wanted to play in the sandbox. It was so very windy, I would have rather been inside, but I also want to be a grandmother that has time for the grandchildren, so I sat on the swing while she dug in the sand. I waited on her while she searched for the best dandelions. She had a large area of choice.

We did enjoy the day. We nearly cracked up when, out of the blue, as big sis Julia was getting Kaitlyn ready to go home, Kaitlyn looked at her bare feet and said, "I am pigeon-toed!" What does she know about being pigeon-toed?

It's interesting, the comments I get about some of the things I write. My towel situation brought a comment from my brother, Marx Plank. He left a message for a solution if your towels don't smell very fresh and aren't absorbent.

It is, of course, a lot easier if you have a washer, but I may still try it, out of curiosity. He said to run your towels through the wash cycle, using hot water, no soap, but add 1 cup white vinegar, then run it through the wash cycle again, no soap, but add a half-cup baking soda. They will be fresh smelling and almost like new.

I need to do laundry this afternoon, but I probably won't take time to try it. I'd really like to being doing laundry now. Actually, I would have liked to do it early this morning. It was so nice, quiet and peaceful.

But this epistle needs to be written and I didn't have time to get all the laundry done before I have to leave to go get my husband. It's not so bad to do it in the afternoon, now that it says light longer.

Don't forget about the Beacon Benefit April 21 at Otto Center. The food, especially the grilled chicken, is worth driving miles. And it is always interesting to see what all they have to offer at the auction.

The proceeds go to help the Beacon facility that provides jobs, etc., for the physically and mentally challenged adults in our and surrounding areas. The Beacon is located in Sullivan.

In closing, kindness, like a boomerang, always returns.

How about having French toast for breakfast? Or lunch?

FRENCH TOAST

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon raw or white sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter, divided

6 slices bread

Powdered sugar

Mix eggs, milk, salt, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla together. Heat 1-2 teaspoons butter in a frying pan or griddle over medium-high heat. Dip each piece of bread into the egg mixture, just until moist, and transfer to a hot frying pan.

Fry on each side until golden brown. Add more butter as needed. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

Wait to add butter until griddle is very hot. This will give toast crispy edges but bread that is light, fluffy and spongy.