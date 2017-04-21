Religion calendar, April 21-27, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit.

Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

Illinois Orthodox Choir Spring Concert. 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 312 W. Elm St, U. Theme is "I Have Called You Friends." The music is devoted to the celebration of the Orthodox Easter or Pascha.

2017 Christian Women's Conference. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Earl C Hargrove Chapel, Lincoln Christian University, Lincoln. The conference, "Royal Treasures," is presented for women who seek spiritual renewal and Christian fellowship. Speakers are Liz Curtis Higgs and Susie Larson. Cost is $35 on or before April 19, or $40 on or after April 20. A box lunch is included in the registration fee. For information or to register, visit lincolnchristian.edu/cwc or call 732-3168 ext. 2255.

MorningStar Freewill Baptist Church Pre-Anniversary Banquet. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 28, Lake House at Crystal Lake Park, 206 W. Park, U. Held in celebration of Pastor and Sister Jimmie O. Holmes' 35th anniversary. Guest speaker: Pastor Rickey E. Parks of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Tickets: single, $15; couples, $25. Call Larry Algee at 766-9529.

The 72nd Annual Convention of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League Central Illinois District. April 28 and 29 in Altamont. April 28 events begin at 2 p.m. at St. Paul, Blue Point, north of Altamont. Fellowship at 7 p.m. Convention at 9 a.m. April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altamont. Convention theme: "Grow and Build Together in Love." Main speaker: The Rev. Mark A. Wood, director of LCMS Witness & Outreach Ministry and director of LCMS Revitalization Initiative. Diapers and wipes collected for area pregnancy centers. Nonperishable food item collected for Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. Cost: registration and lunch, $35. Friday meal, free-will donation. For information, lwmlcid.org.

Songs of Prayer and Praise. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, corner of State and Hill. Enjoy selections of sacred music from a wide variety of periods and styles. Included will be works by Handel, Faure and two movements from Mozart's "Missa Brevis in D." Choir, soloists, orchestra and organ will perform as part of the morning worship services. Later that afternoon, Jean Rene Balekita and Bomoyi will offer a concert entitled "Hope" from 3 to 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

BAZAARS / FOOD / FUNDRAISERS

Annual chicken noodle dinner. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Corner United Methodist Church, 14158 Perrysville Road, Danville. Free will offering accepted. Call 497-5764 or 442-5759.

Annual Trinity United Church of Christ Rummage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 and 29, Trinity United Church of Christ, fellowship hall on the lower level, 311 E. Moses Ave., Westville. Clothing, all sizes; dishes, glass ware, toys, jewelry, Christmas Decorations. Stop by and shop, something for everyone. Call 267-7717.

Mother-Daughter (lady friend) community salad supper. 4 p.m. April 30, Thomasboro Community Building, 600 N. Commercial St. Hosted by Peace Lutheran Church Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Thomasboro. Entertainment: Chosen, a Gospel Music Ministry of Mahomet Christian Church. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door to benefit a charity. Register by April 28. Call Ronda Scott at 643-7472.

The Catholic Charities 13th Annual Steak Dinner. 5 p.m. April 30, Philo Tavern, 101 Washington St., Philo. Doors open at 4 p.m. Diane Ducey, a local radio personality, will host the event, which is sponsored by the Catholic Charities Advisory Board. This year's fundraiser will benefit the Caring Companions Volunteer Program, the Catholic Charities Food Bank at St. Patrick's, Tolono and free professional family and individual counseling offered at Presence Covenant Medical Center and at St. John's Newman Center. Tickets $35, with $25 of the amount a charitable donation to Catholic Charities. Call Monica Munds at 637-9057.

CLASSES / WORKSHOPS

Interfaith discussion panel. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Luther Student Center Theater, Lake Land College, Mattoon. A panel of representatives from area minority religions will discuss religious beliefs and practices in order to expand understanding, increase tolerance and correct misconceptions. Representatives from the following faiths are invited to attend: Amish, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Latter-day Saints and Religious Society of Friends. Public is invited. Call 234-5318.

Survival of a Nation. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, May 1-June 5, Chabad Center for Jewish life, 509 S. Fourth St., C. A six-week course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute. Exploring Israel through the Lens of the Six-Day War. Fee $79, textbook included. Call 355-8672 or email Donna@jewishillini.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday,Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Village, Urbana. The SNUGGLES volunteer organization provides knitted and crocheted squares that are sewn together in South Africa, into blankets or sweaters for children in the neediest of day care centers. Bring needles and yarn or use donated materials. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com.

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) volunteer opportunities meeting. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, C; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Panera Bread, 1401 S. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. OCC is building a team in the central Illinois area, including Champaign, Bloomington, Danville, Gibson City and surrounding areas. This team of volunteers will use their talents and love for Jesus Christ and OCC to increase outreach to children all over the world. To register, call Loretta Auvil 390-9533 or email loretta44@gmail.com by April 22.

Champaign-Urbana Christian Women's Connection. Noon Tuesday, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St. C. Luncheon for all ladies in the area. Speaker: Audrey Hessler of Wauconda, "MomSense ... The Sensible Non-Sensible Tales of a Mother." Music: Debbie Phillips of LeRoy. Feature: Penny Thompson, "Sharing the Benefits of Swiss Oils." Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 621-4245 or email. Me.mcquire@comcast.net.

Danville Christian Women's Connection. Noon Wednesday, Danville Boat Club. Doors open at 11 a.m. Area women are invited to the luncheon. Affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries. To register, call Kathy at 474-9996 or Sharon at 765-793-3296.

Blood drives. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St., Fairbury; noon to 6 p.m. April 28, St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 North Maple St., Paxton. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Monthly game day at Baha'i Center. 10:10 a.m. Sunday Baha'i Center of Urbana 807 Green St. U. Devotional service, beginning promptly at 10:30. At noon, there will be a potluck dinner, followed by an afternoon of board games, fun and fellowship for all ages. The Baha'i Center is wheelchair-accesible. This event is open to all people of any faith.

Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County monthly meeting. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel A.M.E. Church , 401 E. Park St., in Champaign. Bring a sack lunch if you would care to do so.