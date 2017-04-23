Don Follis/On Faith: Resurrection faith is lived by faith, not by sight

Sarah Thebarge remembers very well Easter of 2006. Eleven years ago, Easter fell on April 16, just like it did this year. She went to church that Easter Sunday and then hosted a brunch for friends. Later that day she decided to do her laundry. Waiting for her whites to soak in the washing machine, she suddenly felt something wet on her T-shirt.

“Then I looked down at my shirt and saw an expanding rust-colored circle on the right side of my white shirt. I ran to the bathroom, lifted my shirt, and saw blood trickling out of my right nipple.”

Reflecting earlier this month on her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, Thebarge feels “exceptionally blessed. The road from there to here was rocky. It took every ounce of my being to get through the five surgeries, eight rounds of chemo, 30 sessions of radiation, five I.V. antibiotics, four infusion of Herceptin, three years of Zometa infusions and nightly doses of Arimidex that got me to where I am today.”

Today she is a 37-year-old writer and physician’s assistant who travels the world practicing medicine in dire, remote places and writes about her experiences. Last week she was frank as she wrote about being a person with Easter faith:

“Every Easter weekend, people repeat the saying, ‘It’s Friday, but Sunday’s coming,’ as if to say that your dreams or desires or hopes are dead, but just hold still in the nothingness of Friday night and all day Saturday, and then at dawn on Sunday everything wakes up and you’re suddenly alive again.”

But there’s a problem. That’s not how Thebarge has experienced Easter, or life, for that matter. “I don’t know about you — but I have experienced very few ‘resurrection’ moments like that in my life. Most things in my life improve by subtle, slow, small steps, which are often punctuated by significant struggle. Most joys in life make me crack a smile, but they don’t send me over the moon.”

I counsel and mentor pastors. One pastor recently said he wonders how he should think about God raising Jesus from the dead when some days he can hardly get out of bed. He is not overwhelmed with resurrection power in his life and questions whether he is doing something wrong.

Paul Wehner, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington D.C., would say, “No, he is not doing anything wrong.” In an April 15 New York Times essay called “The Quiet Power of Humility,” Wehner addresses the importance of facing life’s tensions and disappointments with humility, as he daily struggles with the strain of facing death in our fallen world, and still having hope of everlasting life.

“The resurrection, celebrated by Christians throughout the world on Easter Sunday, was made possible only by an act of unsurpassed humility,” Wehner writes, noting that in fact Jesus was obedient to the point of his own death on a cross.

“Yet humility is hardly a hallmark of American Christianity, especially (but by no means exclusively) among those Christians prominently involved in politics. There we often see arrogance, haughtiness and pride, which is not only the ‘original sin’ but also arguably the one most antithetical to a godly frame of mind.”

Increasingly convinced that Christians should be characterized by moral humility, Wehner says this doesn’t mean followers of Jesus should be indifferent to judging some things right and others wrong. “But they ought to be alert first and foremost to their own shortcomings — to the awareness of how wayward our own hearts are, how even good acts are often tainted by selfish motives, how we all struggle with brokenness in our lives. This is not an argument for self-loathing; it is an argument for self-awareness.”

The world is unfathomably complex. To believe we have truly mastered any field is, says Wehner, “ridiculous.” That doesn’t mean we should live in a perpetual state of doubt and uncertainty. If we did, we would never speak up for justice or truth. But in Wehner’s view, “It does mean, however, that we’re aware that what we know is at best incomplete. ‘We see through a glass darkly.’”

In fact, in her medical excursions around the world, not to mention living with her own fragile health, Thebarge often is puzzled by the dimness of her own view. “Rarely there are great awakenings — the cancer is cured, the book deal is inked, the dream job is landed. But mostly, resurrection happens on a smaller scale. And if we’re not looking closely we’ll miss it, and we’ll descend into despair, certain that we’ll spend the rest of our lives trapped in this tomb.”

Jesus says the greatest among us shall serve others and those who humble themselves will be exalted. The humble way of the cross makes the resurrection possible. But even people of the resurrection often squint in the fog and peer through the mist. Still, they stand firm in their belief that the world, with all its imperfections, is hurtling toward redemption.

That kind of resurrection faith is believed by faith, not by sight. Our hope remains that one day soon the weather will clear, doubts will flee, tears will dry up. And we shall indeed see God as clearly as he now sees us.

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.