Video: Getting Personal: Adelaide Aime » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Hear from Adelaide Aime, the new executive director of the Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services based at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 60-year-old Adelaide Aime, a social worker and the executive director of Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services (RACES) in Urbana, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli. Aime lives in Scott Township between Bondville and Mahomet.

What interests you the most right now?

Spring wildflowers. We planted a quarter acre of prairie several years ago, and each week is like a treasure hunt to see which new prairie plants have blossomed.

Tell us something few people know about you.

Before I settled on social work as a profession, I explored other subjects. My undergraduate degree is in physics, and I did graduate work in architectural history, with a focus on the Parthenon.

Your name is interesting. Is it French?

Yes, my father's family emigrated from France to Buffalo, N.Y., during the late 1800s.

How are things going with RACES since you became executive director in January?

RACES is on the upswing. After severely cutting services and staff in June 2016, we have reorganized and with much support from the community are working to establish an agency that will thrive without state funding. We have recently hired two new staff and soon will be offering all four of our core services — crisis hotline, free trauma counseling, advocacy at both the emergency room and in the criminal justice system, and prevention education. RACES is only a phone call away for anyone hurting from the aftermath of sexual violence.

How long have you worked in the field of social work? How did you get started? Why did you want to go into social work?

While attending graduate school for architectural history in the mid-1980s, I signed up to be a hotline counselor at the rape crisis center in town. Over several years, my responsibilities at the agency increased and I began spending more time at my volunteer position than at my graduate studies. So I left my graduate studies, got a job at a mental health agency and never looked back.

How do you avoid burnout in such a stressful field?

For me, the trust our clients place in us every day and the close teamwork with colleagues keeps me grounded. When I leave work at the end of each day, I can honestly say that I've made someone's life a little bit better or at least helped make it not as bad as it was when they woke up. So for me, that is a daily reward that makes the stress worth it. The other thing that helps me through stressful times is the unconditional affection of my dog, Chocolate Chip.

You and your partner won the PACA Historically Respectful Addition Award for an addition you put onto a farmhouse. Do you still live there? Do you like historic homes?

Yes, we still live in our historic house and still love it. Nothing beats living in the country in a house with history. Our house is 140 years old, and I often imagine the life of the farm wife who first lived here. Recent renovations include a walk-in pantry with an antique door and a gingerbread porch facing west so I can watch the sunset.

Did you grow up on a farm or in a city? Either way, what was it like?

I grew up in Connecticut, just outside New York City. Although my dad commuted into the city for work and we lived on a small suburban lot, I always wanted to be a country girl and applied to colleges in rural areas. After attending college in central Maine, I've enjoyed living on rural properties outside of small college towns ever since. Although I do miss the hills, trees, rocks and water of New England, the double rainbows stretching to the horizon of the Illinois prairie is a wonderful alternative.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I'm a morning person and enjoy getting up between 5 and 6 a.m. First thing in the morning, I enjoy a strong cup of English breakfast tea with milk and read The News-Gazette — on paper.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Giving voice to those who feel silenced. Over my 30-year career in social work, an ongoing challenge has been to help people outside an agency understand who the agency is helping, why the clients need such help and how we will all benefit if even one person's situation is improved. When explaining the importance of RACES, I say that we are an agency no one likes to think about until someone you love is affected by sexual violence. Then RACES is there, day or night, every day of the year.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

I have a piece of the Berlin Wall given to me by a foreign exchange student from East Berlin whom we hosted. For me, as a kid growing up during the Cold War, the Berlin Wall seemed an indestructible and enduring symbol of hate. Seeing the wall crushed, and people who had been separated living side by side, gives me hope for the world. Human progress is not always linear, and there are times and areas where hate gains a foothold, but my fragment of the Berlin Wall reminds me that tolerance and progress will prevail.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

I love to binge-watch the old TV show "Alias" with Jennifer Garner. Her genius at portraying a different persona for each episode and producer J.J. Abrams' off-kilter story lines create a reliable diversion. Other favorite spy shows with female leads are "Homeland" and "The Americans."

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I'm rereading "The Arctic Grail" by Pierre Berton about the quest for the Northwest Passage and the North Pole. I'm obsessed with the Golden Age of polar exploration — the late 19th and early 20th centuries — and can never read enough about polar exploits. These explorers set off on ships for three- or four-year journeys, cut off from all contact with the outside world and endured some of the harshest climates and conditions know to civilization. It is fascinating to read about how and why they set off to the edge of their worlds and how their decisions — some wise, some foolish — shaped their journeys.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

Antarctica. See obsession above.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Well, with pets as with children, you love them all the same amount but for different things — so no favorites. My most unusual pet was a sheep, Sparkle, who thought he was a dog. He was a runt, was bottle-fed at the farmer's house and spent so much time with the farm dogs that he thought he was one. Sparkle would not stay in the pasture with the other sheep but would run through the electric fence (ouch) to nap on our deck with our border collie. Sparkle would also run into the house if you weren't careful and even jump into the car. I had to take Sparkle to the University of Illinois Vet Clinic once, and he walked on a leash through the clinic hallways just like a dog, making all the clinic staff do double-takes as we passed.

What's your favorite sports team?

Cubbies. No question. But it took me 20 years to transfer my allegiance from an East Coast baseball team to the boys at Wrigley. My husband and I enjoy baseball at all levels, so we also attend games of the Danville Dans and the Peoria Chiefs. Still haven't made it to a UI baseball game but hope to this season.

What would you order for your last meal?

I eagerly look forward to spending a week each year at a cottage on the shores of Door County, Wis. So my last meal would be Door County specialties all the way: tender asparagus in season, grilled meat or fish with sour-cherry chutney and cherry pie from Schlartner's farm stand in Egg Harbor. I'd die a happy person.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

An owl. I've always wanted to soar high in the sky. An owl can navigate in daylight or at night and can see tiny things like mice from a mile away. At our house in the country we occasionally hear great-horned owls in our trees, and each time I'm envious of the life they live.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

My favorite music has changed over the decades from rock to folk to classical to classic Broadway tunes and back. My first favorite musicians were the early Beatles. When I was 9 years old in 1965, my friends and I were such dedicated fans that when the Beatles played a concert at Shea Stadium in New York City, four or five of us slept out in a tent in the yard because we were told that after the show the Beatles had asked to be driven around the New York suburban neighborhoods to see what they were like. We were absolutely convinced that the Beatles would want to stop and talk with us on a suburban street at 3 in the morning. All the parents in the neighborhood must have laughed themselves silly over the idea.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

The happiest memory of my life is the day I married my soulmate David. The births of my two children, Alex and Colleen, are a very close second.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

The guest list would include President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and C-U's own Nathan Gunn for creative spice. For the meal, see the Door County sampler above.

What's your best piece of advice?

Not sure if this counts as advice, but during high school, I came upon a quote: "Hold fast your dreams." While I don't know who said this, it made a big impression on me then and still does now. I used the quote under my dorky high school yearbook photo, and the words have inspired me since to keep reaching for goals even when things are difficult.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

My first job was baby-sitting for 25 cents per hour.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

Leaving a job I loved last December to take over the reins at RACES. Before moving to RACES, I was the executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center, an agency promoting healing and justice for children who have been sexually abused. With a committed governing board and dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues, I had the best job in Champaign County. But when the search for a RACES executive director was still open after several months, it seemed as though my experience and expertise were needed there. Because my social work career had started at a rape crisis center 30 years before, it seemed a fitting place to land. So now I once again have the best job in Champaign County. The agency has an inspiring board of directors, an amazing staff, a groundswell of community support and a crucial mission to serve some of our community's most vulnerable people.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

None. Although I've made choices that didn't work out, they were the best decisions I could make given what I knew at the time, so no regrets.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

With stressful situations, I need to strongly prioritize, figure out what is important right then and then push all extraneous items to the side so I can focus. Then afterward, I take time to get recentered, often by enjoying a walk with my dog around our country property.