Library events, April 23-29, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, Joaquin Vieira from the University of Illinois Department of Astronomy will tell the story of how he built a telescope at the South Pole. An expert at demystifying outer space for the layperson, Vieira is the organizer of the wildly popular Astronomy on Tap events in town. His presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, the Living Yoga Center's Steven Willette will present an introduction to seated yoga — a gentle, breath-focused practice that encourages flexibility and relaxation. The event is part of the library's Here's to Health: Mind & Body Wellness series this spring. This interactive workshop is appropriate for all fitness levels.

From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Douglass Branch, the Central Illinois Aerospace Club will help youths in grades 4-12 build and launch their own model rocket. All materials will be provided.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, UFLive! presents guitarist Andreas Kapsalis.

At 2 p.m. today in the Satterthwaite Conference Room, attend UFL Reads! Memoirs. This month's selection is "My Own Words" by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, preschool groups and children 3 to 5 are invited to celebrate Children's Day/Book Day with stories and songs.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

The library will be hosting Money Smart Week events through Saturday. The free activities are aimed at helping people of all ages save and spend money wisely. For a list of programs to be held at the library, call 217-477-5220 or visit the library's website (below).

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the second-floor meeting room, attend a class that focuses on computer basics. Seating is limited; register at the library or call 217-477-5220.

