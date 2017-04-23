The Reluctant Townie: Deep thoughts about eggs, legs and dregs

Dear Diary,

How to best sum up my week? I was thwarted not once, but twice, by my toddler's plastic carton of smiley face eggs while trying to put it away in the toy chest.

It wasn't until the next day, when I applied reasoning beyond the built-in problem-solving skills of my caveman brain (Egg no fit? Me smash harder!) that I realized the bottom of each egg had a unique, corresponding shape in the bottom of the egg tray in which to seat itself. My wife was quick to point out that the toy was designed for the cognitive abilities of a newborn.

But with weather like this, I don't let those kind of struggles get me down.

Everything seems a little more achievable in the spring. The sunshine and warm breeze are such confidence boosters. The ghost of a thousand Jerry Springer shows echoing in my mind; yes, it IS my sexy body and I WILL do with it what I want!

Not much longer until summer, then fall, then winter, then three more years until we get to kick Donald Trump out of the White House. Things are looking up.

Confession: I still rock cargo shorts in the summer, even though a recent internet article on the things guys get wrong about being an adult specifically singled out cargo shorts as a crime of fashion. I had no idea cargo shorts were considered such an assault on good taste, or a negative indicator of emotional maturity, because I spend exactly zero hours every day thinking about how my pants are received by the world.

But now that I've been forced to confront my feelings on the subject, I would like to publicly state my support for cargo shorts, which I find to be the premier utilitarian choice of upper-leg wear. Big boys need space to hold their stuff, y'all.

Also, when is the last time you heard of someone pickpocketing a pair of cargo shorts? Those side pockets are like bear traps to would-be thieves.

However, my enthusiastic support of practical outerwear does not extend to carpenter's jeans — unless, of course, you are a carpenter or somehow stuck in time as a middle schooler in the mid-1990s, in which case you have no choice — or the fanny pack, despite my mother's ambassadorship.

In practice, I have met no one in the real world who questions the usefulness of cargo shorts (or at least no one who would admit it to my face), which has led me to conclude that this campaign against cargo shorts is being waged by an artificial intelligence that has escaped into the web and opened accounts on Medium and Thought Catalog for the cexpress purpose of undermining the human race. Corporeal jealousy much, IBM Watson?

I have been laying off world news for the past week, and my quality of life has improved, even as the quality of my air and water have surely declined. When I found myself waking up every morning to my phone already in hand and the words "Trump Impeachment" typed into the search bar, I knew I had a problem.

That guy is literally the worst, and he is our president, and there is nothing I can personally do that will change that sad, miserable fact. We are being led off a cliff by a know-nothing blowhard and his loyal band of goblins.

But when I get stressed out about that, I just picture all the damage that could have been done by Hillary Clinton and breathe a sigh of relief. Think of all the emails she could have deleted as president.

As much as I have tried to avoid the news, some things have slipped through the blockade. That cheery Facebook killer story. The passing of Charlie Murphy. The North Korea, um, situation?

Have you ever taken the subway late on a Friday or Saturday night? To me, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is like the homeless guy shouting stuff in the corner of the train car, threatening to beat up everybody.

Most people ignore him, because they know that nothing good will come out of engaging that situation. But then Donald Trump stepped on the train and started yelling back. "Oh, you think you're going to beat me up? Well, I'm going to beat you up more! I'm going to beat you up so hard!"

How does that situation resolve itself?

I don't know, but it will probably make for compelling television. Like Bum Fights and Honey Boo Boo.

