Ruth Siburt: Urbana writer releases first book

Champaign-Urbana is blessed with a number of notable writers for young people. Deb Aronson of Urbana is one fresh voice in the world of middle-grade nonfiction. Her debut book, "Alexandra the Great," is a 2017 release from Chicago Review Press. "Alexandra" tells the story of filly Rachel Alexandra's rise through difficult circumstances to world fame.

Aronson begins Alexandra's story by taking her readers into the stable where Alexandra's mother, Lotta Kim, is in labor. We can almost smell the hay and sense the darkness surrounding the first-time mother. We feel Lotta Kim's panic. Her labor is long and difficult. When at last her oversized foal is born, Lotta Kim rejects it. Indeed, she nearly stomps her to death. So the filly with an upside down exclamation point blaze on her forehead is fostered by a nurse mare. Immediately we are on Alexandra's side.

Alexandra's young life is marked by uncertainty. She appears gangly and an unlikely prospect to ever make much of a race horse. Her original owner plans to sell her and is only stopped when it is discovered the filly has a medical condition. Luckily for Alexandra, her human friends, the workers behind the scenes of racing, take excellent care of her and she recovers.

Eventually, Alexandra's handlers see that she has a passion for running. And her demeanor is such that she has none of the skittish habits characterized by other fillies. They begin to believe in her and nurture her for the life she was born to — racing. She gets a chance to show everyone exactly what it means to "run like a girl!"

Aronson's primary and excellent research shines throughout the book. She knows how to both inform and fascinate her readers. This peek into the world of horse racing is a sure bet to please.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.