To splurge or not to splurge?

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Stylist Lauren Kesler uses a Dyson hair dryer, with a retail price of $400, on client Alexandra Blaze on Wednesday at Kane & Co. Salon & Spa in downtown Champaign.

What would you do with an unexpected chunk of money, whether from a tax refund or a long-lost aunt's estate?

It depends on how careful or extravagant you are with money.

Billionaire Warren Buffett still lives in Omaha in a house that he bought in 1958 for $31,500, and doesn't care much about impressing people with a fancy car.

On the other hand, there are some people who maybe shouldn't be trusted with something super-expensive, like the 18-year-old who totaled his $250,000 Ferrari on Neil Street.

The News-Gazette's Paul Wood chatted with Tobie Stanger, senior editor at Consumer Reports. Her group looks for lasting value.

"We've found at Consumer Reports that spending more doesn't always get you a better product. Quality and price don't necessarily go hand-in-hand," she said. "I place a lot of emphasis not just on performance but on reliability: how long something is likely to last."

But Tiffany Barnett White, an associate professor of business administration and advertising at the University of Illinois, said consumers have a variety of motivations.

The choice "has as much to do with characteristics of the consumers as characteristics of the object."

The heart wants what it wants.

We looked at some varied products with a wide range of costs.

In pursuit of perfect hair

A few weeks ago, I came upon a great hair dryer until I saw the price — $500. The Dyson Supersonic has since been reduced to $400. Some might say it could be a good deal for the relatively few who have the money, want the best for their hair care, and want it to last. Paul Kane of Kane and Company in Champaign said he doesn't spend nearly that much on his professional model. "For a good hair dryer, you need to look at the wattage, two or three speed settings, two or three temperature settings, a cooling setting," he said.

But he has used the Dyson, which he praises for being quiet, super-light and quick to dry hair.

CNNMoney's verdict: "When it's all said and done, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer worked well, but it wasn't a miracle device that offered enough benefits to justify the price."

By the way, the best-seller at Amazon.com is the Remington D3190A Damage Control Ceramic Hair Dryer, at $19.84.

Automotive excess

That new Ferrarri, the one that was trashed? Fine, if you're Jimmy John Liautaud, and you've sold millions of mayonnaise-enhanced sandwiches.

About 10 times cheaper and still pretty fast: a 2017 Mustang V6 Fastback, $24,340 at Courtesy Ford Lincoln Inc. in Danville.

Wanted to go higher? Levi Miller, the sales manager at Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana, has a soft spot for the Hyundai Genesis with a 3.3 liter V6, boasting 365 horsepower, listing from $70,000.

Or want a real deal? Buy a decent used car, and enjoy skipping all those years when the car was depreciating.

It's a tough pic(k)

Professional photographer Della Perrone has been shooting since before digital age, so she's used just about all levels of camera technology.

There are lots of good cameras, depending on your budget, she said.

"You're probably starting in the $250 range for a decent point and shoot if you want something decent beyond the camera in your phone," she said.

However, if you're ambitious and want to be able to change lenses, for instance, you're probably going to want something like a digital SLR, Perrone said.

And that's where things can get really steep.

"You can start around, say, $300 and go up to $6,500 for the body, without a lens" the upper limit limited to pros, according to Perrone.

"The best advice I can give when shopping for a first camera is to go to a real camera store with knowledgeable people (avoid big box) and not buy online. What seems logical in screen menus and feels good in your hand may be entirely different than the next person," she said. "Go to a place, talk about what you want to take pictures of, and get good advice from someone who knows about multiple brands. It's like asking someone what kind of car to buy — there are a lot of questions to be answered first about what is important to the individual buyer."

Darrell Hoemann, who teaches classes on DSLR photography in the News-Gazette building, recommends against looking for a low price on a digital SLR;. It's not worth it, he said:

"The cheaper sourced ones are actually harder to use for the consumer. When I teach the class, those $500 (Canon) Rebels make me crazy."

Still, cheaper cameras have had very good reviews from price-conscious consumers; for instance, the 100-percent five-star rating for GordVE KG15172 for $43.99 at amazon.com.

Sartorial splendor

In those Wall Street movies, you always hear about suits that cost thousands of dollars made of exotic material like sharkskin. But Charles Schwab Vice President Glen Mathison, formerly of Urbana, said you can find good suits in a range of prices. A "contrast would be between going to Macy's and getting maybe their 'house brand' suit and getting a high end designer suit," he said. "I get suits at Banana Republic and always buy them for 40 to 50 percent off — they have sales every other week it seems. And they are considered very respectable. A lot of people also swear by Men's Wearhouse."

Always watching you

An $8,000 Patek Philippe or an $85 August Steiner? They're both going to tell time accurately, but style might be your deciding factor. For that matter, a $20 Timex tells time.

Moving beyond MP3s

National audio expert Rich Warren, who has a column in The News-Gazette, said it's harder than ever to make a choice in your equipment.

"Once upon a time it was easy, but now you have options of surround sound rather than straight, two-channel stereo as well as internet connectivity," he said. "In general, a complete decent low-end system can be purchased for about $600 to $800, a mid-price system $1,200 to $2,000, and high-end, the sky's the limit, assume $2,500 and up."

With any purchase, Consumer Report's Stanger said, "It might not radically improve your life, but it might make you feel better about yourself in a way that affects your mood for the rest of the day, and affects how other people perceive you. Everyone's values are different. One person's $500 hair dryer is another person's investment in top-notch audio equipment."