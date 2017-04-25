Family Checkbook: Five ways to make your dollar stretch further

By KATHY SWEEDLER

We all know there are only so many dollars in our paycheck and an endless number of opportunities to spend those dollars. We want to get the most bang for our buck from each of our dollars. How can we do this? Being creative and being very conscious of your spending goes a long way to stretching your dollars. Consider taking action on these five steps.

Check your bills carefully

When was the last time you looked carefully at each line of your bills like your utility, TV, internet or phone bill? Do you know what the individual charges are that add up to your overall bill? When you look closely, there is often more than you think to your bill. Sometimes small amounts are added that you may not be aware of, and sometimes we sign up for add-on services that, in hindsight, are not important to us. You may be able to reduce these items and stretch your dollars.

Track your expenses

Tedious at times but highly effective, tracking where you spend money is a worthwhile activity. Use a phone app or a website, paper and pencil, or collect receipts — whichever works best for you. If you track expenses for six weeks or more, you'll gain good information about where your dollars go. Then you can decide if this is what you want or if you want to redirect your dollars.

Explore community resources

Have you considered substituting community resources for spending? One example of this is using your public library instead of buying books. Another is riding the bus instead of buying a car. Other resources may be available in your community to help with food costs, transportation or utility payments. Call 2-1-1 to reach a knowledgeable specialist 24/7 who can help you find services.

All calls to 2-1-1 are free, anonymous and confidential. If you'd like to search the 2-1-1 database for programs online, go to referweb.net/Path. Services listed here are for those in central Illinois.

Be aware of small amounts

Do you have any habits that cost a small amount but you do frequently? You might be surprised how these costs add up over time. Five lunches a week eaten in a restaurant at $10 per lunch adds up to $2600 a year.

Rethink fixed costs

Fixed costs are those that are the same each month and typically involve a contract like a rental agreement or insurance payment. You may want to consider downsizing your living situation or comparison-shopping for your insurance premiums to decrease expenses.

Would you like to know more about stretching your dollars? Bring your questions to the free Money Smart Week event, Stretch Your Dollars: Tips and Strategies that Work, at 1 p.m. today at the City of Champaign Township, 53 E. Logan St. I'll have worksheets and more strategies that can help at the event.

University of Illinois Extension's volunteer Money Mentors help people stretch their dollars, pay down debt and work toward their financial goals. If you'd like to become a mentor, the next training begins May 9. Apply to be a mentor at go.illinois.edu/moneymentors or call 271-333-7672. Volunteers make an important contribution to the financial capacity in our community.

On a different topic, University of Illinois Extension is hosting "Aging: Everybody's Doing It!" We will have fun with this half-day event. Featuring three dynamic speakers, "Aging: Everybody's Doing It" will help you examine the factors contributing to healthy aging. With topics including financial exploitation, healthful eating and brain health, this program will help you establish lifelong healthful habits.

Join us from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10 at the University of Illinois Extension Auditorium. Register for this program by calling the University of Illinois Extension office at 217-333-7672 or at web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv. The cost for the program is $10, which includes lunch.

Kathy Sweedler is a consumer economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or email sweedler@illinois.edu.