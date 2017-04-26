Meg Makes: Friendly baking produces great custard

I had a fun weekend with my baking friends, after what felt like too long a break. This was one of the recipes we tried.

The original came from Rachael Ray, but my friends and I doctored it up with extra spices and vanilla.

I chose it because it's relatively healthy but looked different enough to be interesting. It definitely needs to be served with maple syrup or, in a pinch, a sprinkle of brown sugar. The custard itself isn't sweetened at all.

It reminds me of the filling you'd make for pumpkin pie, and it's just as satisfying.

I could see serving this for a crowd of people at brunch, or perhaps after a rich dinner. It makes a lot, though, and it's not quite as good once refrigerated.

SWEET-POTATO CUSTARD

4 pounds sweet potatoes

8 large eggs

4 cups milk

1 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 cup pure maple syrup for serving

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Bake sweet potatoes until soft, about an hour. Remove from oven and lower heat to 300 degrees. Let potatoes cool slightly, then peel. Transfer to a large bowl and mash.

In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, vanilla and spices, then whisk into sweet potatoes.

Using a food processor, puree sweet-potato mixture in batches. Pour into a greased 4-quart casserole dish. Place on baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees until just set but wiggles in center, about 50 minutes.

A knife inserted into a finished custard will come out clean.

Drizzle with maple syrup. Serve warm.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.