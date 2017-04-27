A bit of trivia on eve of Garth Brooks' visit to C-U

Photo by: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Randy and Mary Travis, left, watch Garth Brooks perform at '1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' on Feb. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Garth Brooks is a man of contradictions and many interests. The News-Gazette’s Paul Wood assembled legends and lore of the biggest thing to ever come to the State Farm Center — four concerts over three days, starting Friday.

You might know a lot of these if you’re a big fan. Some, like his grunge-rock Chris Gaines persona and a minor league baseball try, you might just want to forget.

Somebody in your house has an album

He is the best-selling solo album artist in the United States, with 135 million units sold, ahead of Elvis Presley, and is second only to The Beatles in total album sales overall.

Livin' on Tulsa time

Born in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 7, 1962.

Thrown for a loop

Brooks played baseball in high school (that will come back to haunt him), but his javelin skills won him a track and field scholarship to Oklahoma State University.

Love in a bar fight

Working as a bouncer in Stillwater, Okla., during his senior year of college, Brooks had to break up a fight in the women's restroom. And that's how he met future wife Sandy Mahl.

Couldn't think of a better title

His first album, "Garth Brooks," came out in 1989.

With a little help from his friends

His early hits include "If Tomorrow Never Comes," co-written by Kent Blazy, and "The Dance" by Tony Arata. "Friends in Low Places" was written in 1989 by songwriters Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee.

Sophomore skills

His second effort, "No Fences," sold more than 700,000 copies in its first 10 days on the market the next year.

Crossing over

His third album, "Ropin' the Wind," was the first country album to debut at No. 1 on the pop charts.

Feelin' regular

Why'd he make it in country AND pop? "I think my gift truly is I'm an average guy. What I like, an average guy likes. It's that simple. The music that I love, I find that most guys around me love, too."

Change of heart/Garth

Brooks startled many in 1999 by releasing "In the Life of Chris Gaines," an album featuring Brooks as a fictional Australian grunge rocker.

Lamb to slaughter?

"The Life" was supposed to be the soundtrack to a film about Gaines titled "The Lamb," but nothing seems to have come of this.

Coming out of retirement in a big way

After several years when he heavily scaled back to be with his family, Brooks began performing regularly in Las Vegas in 2009. The next year, he announced his first large-scale arena concert in a decade. All proceeds from the Nashville performance benefited Tennesseeans who had been hurt by May 2010 flooding.

Play ball

He was signed by the San Diego Padres to a minor league contract in 1999 and invited to spring training. Brooks went 1 for 22, an average of .045, used mostly as a pinch hitter and left fielder. His only hit was a single off Mike Sirotka. He also practiced with the Mariners and the Royals.

Magic number: 77

His Padres minor-league baseball uniform.

0 for 17

In spring training with the Mets in 2000.

Can take a joke

Brooks hosted "Saturday Night Live" with the musical guest as Chris Gaines. Tracy Morgan dissed the Chris Gaines affair, talking trash about him to Brooks in 1999.

Can launch a career

Country-western superstar Lee Brice got his start writing singles for Brooks.

But a boycott goes down in flames

In 1993, Brooks threatened to withhold his albums from stores that sell used CDs. He dropped his boycott after dismal sales of his next album made him reconsider the idea.

Triple threat daughters

Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks was born in 1992 and August Anna Brooks in 1994, just before Brooks was named entertainer of the year at the Country Music Awards. Allie Colleen Brooks was born in 1996.

Second time around

He married Trisha Yearwood in 2005, and they're touring together.

Ex-wife gone, but not forgotten

Sandy Mahl is a credited song writer on "I've Got a Good Thing Going" from Brooks' debut album, as well as his 1993 hit "That Summer."

A little bit country, a little bit OCD

Is obsessed with clean teeth, and claims to have over 80 toothbrushes in his house, according to several trivia sites. We're not so sure we believe this one.

Constructively destructive

Once ended a TV concert by smashing his guitar, and giving the pieces to a fan in the front row.

Preaching tolerance

"When we're free to love anyone we choose, when this world's big enough for all different views/When we all can worship from our own kind of pew, then we shall be free" — his song "We Shall Be Free."

Preaching a six-pack

His fall 2001 single, "Beer Run (B Double, E Double R U N?)" is a duet with idol George Jones.

'Left it up to karma'

That's how he explained why he wouldn't be at Donald Trump's inauguration. When three additional Cincinnati concerts would be added to the two already on the calendar, he found himself unavailable for the welcome party.

Not political

"Again, can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well," he said on Facebook.

It's going to be big

Rumors swirled that this year's concert would take place in Memorial Stadium. Instead, it's four shows at the State Farm Center, and it looks like they're all sold out.

If you go

What: Garth Brooks with Tricia Yearwood.

When: 7 p.m. Friday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday (no Yearwood).

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

More information: statefarmcenter.com.