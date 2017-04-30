Video: Getting Personal: Andrew Johnson » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Meet new MTD chief operating officer Andrew Johnson.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 47-year-old Andrew Johnson, the new chief operating officer at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood. A native of DeKalb, Johnson is moving here from Normal. When he's not running a transit system, he's running, including several marathons, enjoying his two children and taking care of his dogs.

Tell us about your new job.

I'll be working with the team in the Service Delivery Group to ensure that all citizens in the district receive high-quality public transportation and a superior customer experience.

What's the best thing about MTD?

MTD has a great culture that is focused on providing exceptional transportation options to the community. The committed team there works so well together, and I can't wait to join them.

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Illinois, but I lived in four different states by the time I was 8. After that, I spent the next couple of decades living in the Milwaukee area, so I would have to say I really grew up there.

Have you always been interested in mass transit? How did you get into this business and why have you stayed?

I have not. I got into public transportation by accident when I was looking for a finance job and landed at a transit system in Waukesha, Wis. I left the business a few years later, but after a number of years in the private sector, I decided I liked working in transit better and returned. Early in my career, I was told that once transit gets in your blood, you won't really want to do anything else. That eventually proved to be correct in my case.

Do you drive a car? If so, what model? Do you also use mass transit?

I try to use public transportation whenever I can, but I do have a Jeep in the garage for the times when that isn't possible.

You can run to work, too. How did you get into distance running? Were you athletic in high school?

I was a varsity athlete in high school, lettering in wrestling. However, I only got into running in the last six years or so. I had friends and family that were into distance running, and decided I would give it a try. I ran a couple of races, and I was hooked.

Have you run a marathon?

I have run four marathons so far, including two last year. I might do the Marine Corps Marathon this fall and will definitely look at doing the Illinois Marathon in 2018.

Why are you learning to play guitar right now?

I have always had a musical side, but I never got around to really learning how to play an instrument. When my daughter started studying guitar, she hit a stretch where she wasn't practicing enough. I told her I was going to start playing and she'd have to catch up to me. My wife called my bluff and had a guitar waiting for me at one of my daughter's lessons. I've been playing ever since.

Tell us about your kids. Do they keep you busy? What sort of activities are they involved in?

My wife, Andrea, and I have a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. It is pretty much all we can do to keep up with them. They have busy school days and many extracurriculars. Both are lacrosse players and are often playing on opposite ends of central Illinois each weekend. Our daughter is also a middle school cross-country runner and always in training. Our son is in Boy Scouts, a recommended black belt in taekwondo and takes drum lessons. Throw in art lessons for both and our days are pretty much packed.

What do you do with the American Public Transportation Association? Are you active at the national level?

One of the coolest things about public transportation is that the agencies are typically not in competition. That means that transit systems across the nation constantly work together to advance the mission of public transportation. One of the most impactful ways we do that is through our membership in the American Public Transportation Association, which serves as our unified voice at the national level. I sit on the board of directors and am also the chair of the small operations committee, which represents the interests of all transit systems that operate in small communities, like MTD.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I am so not a morning person but am typically up around 6:30 to feed the dog and help get the kids off to school (in that order — our dog is quite a diva).

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Bringing two children into the world and raising them to be productive young people who are successful students.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

Not sure they'd consider themselves possessions, but I certainly treasure my family.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

HGTV. I have been watching way too much "Fixer Upper."

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I'm reading a book titled "Ratification" by Pauline Maier. It chronicles the arduous process of getting the U.S. Constitution ratified by the individual states. In these difficult political times, it's good to remember that this is not new — our country has been divided on issues since day one. My favorite book remains "The Fellowship of the Ring" by J.R.R. Tolkein.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

We like to travel, and there are many places we want to go. However, we are always dying to go back to the Fassa Valley in the Italian Dolomites. My wife has family there, and it is one of the most peaceful places you will ever find.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

All of our pets have been special, but I would have to say our current dog is my favorite. Chloe is not necessarily the best-behaved dog out there, but she has the best personality and is definitely the most loyal.

What's your favorite sports team?

I spent most of my life in Wisconsin and am an unabashed Green Bay Packers fan.

What would you order for your last meal?

I would hope that I never actually know that a certain meal is going to be my last one, but I don't think one can ever go wrong with pizza.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

If that is what happens, I'll leave it up to the higher power to decide where I can best serve.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

Eric Clapton and Keith Urban are ridiculously talented guitarists and vocalists that really redefined their respective genres.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

The birth of my children.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

People with a strong sense of entitlement drive me crazy. I am sometimes very impatient, and that is something I continually work on.

What's your best piece of advice?

The details are always important, but never lose sight of the big picture.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

My first job was mowing lawns for local realty companies listing unoccupied houses. I was 12 and made $10 per lawn.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

Earlier in my career, I left the public transportation industry to go work in corporate finance. It was very interesting work, and I learned a lot. However, I missed my work in public transportation. I missed being able to see the immediate impact that my work had in the community and the lives of its citizens. I made the decision to return to public transportation and never looked back.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

Regrets aren't productive. You win some, you lose some, and you keep moving forward.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

As I've gained more experience in life, I've found that no matter how challenging the situation, it can usually be worked out.