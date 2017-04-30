Kelly Strom: Playful tales of wit and romance

After reading some emotional and intense books and watching Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," I was ready for something lighter. I picked up a few titles to read and was pleasantly distracted by novels with wit and light-heartedness. All of them were delightful and would be perfect companions to sitting outside in the sun with birds chirping and a glass of lemonade at your side.

In "Miss You" by Kate Eberlen, we meet Tess. She's in Florence, Italy, on vacation with her best friend before starting university in London. She's enjoying all of the cultural sites and devours new information and opportunities for learning. She cannot wait to start school and start a new life away from her tense family situation.

Gus also is visiting Florence, with his parents who are overwrought with the recent death of their older, perfect son. Gus is a good guy but also anxious to leave his dysfunctional home and start school. Although he's always loved art, he will be majoring in medicine, since that is what his parents expect of him.

A chance meeting in Florence is fleeting for these two as they break off and begin their adult lives. Tess is forced to pull out of university because her mother dies of cancer and someone must care for her little sister. Her father is unreliable and irresponsible. While Tess' whole life changes, her friends move on and up as she still lives at home caring for the young girl who may have learning difficulties.

Gus starts school, doesn't look back and meets new friends and new challenges.

Through the years, their paths cross periodically and without fanfare. One of them is always attached to someone else.

The author does a fine job describing the trials and tribulations of both Tess and Gus, and the reader becomes invested in rooting for each. I loved both of these characters and was on the edge of my seat waiting for that perfect time when they would finally meet up and see the value in each other.

The descriptions of their lives were in great detail, which drew this reader in even more earnestly. If you enjoyed "Rosie Dunne," you may enjoy this one as well.

Nell is in her 20s and has never been to Paris. She's a British girl who doesn't much enjoy traveling abroad or anything else that seems even the slightest bit scary or spontaneous.

In "Paris For One & Other Stories" by popular author Jojo Moyes, Nell takes a gamble and buys two train tickets for Paris, complete with hotel reservations and a list of things to see. When her immature and carefree boyfriend fails to show up at the station, Nell travels alone thinking he'll meet her at the hotel later.

After a series of irritations, Nell comes to the conclusion that he's just not going to show up. Alone and frightened in a new city, she debates staying in her room the whole weekend.

After an opportunity to see a Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo exhibit, she meets a young man who is also harboring some confusion and desperation. The two hit it off immediately and begin a whirlwind weekend of new chances.

This is the first and longest story in the book, and I loved it. I listened to the audiobook, which was delightful. I felt for Nell's timidity and the young man's feelings of hopelessness. The narration was perfect. This is the same author who wrote "Me Before You" and many others.

Sophie Kinsella is well known for her chick-lit novels, some of which have been made into movies. In fact, one of her older titles, "The Undomestic Goddess," is in pre-production right now.

In this hilarious novel, we meet British lawyer Samantha Sweeting. She is brilliant. Only in her late 20s, she is in the running for partner in her prestigious law firm. And then her world begins to unravel.

A mistake is found at the law firm on the day she was to be named partner, and in a panic, she flees the building, hops on a train and takes it until it ends, not knowing where she is.

While walking down a country road, tired, hungry and with a massive headache, she stops at a lovely estate to ask for assistance. The owner mistakes her for a new interviewee for the housekeeper position, and Samantha is so tired and in need of a bed, she acts the part and sleeps in peace that night. The next morning, she cannot believe what she has done and is determined to tell the truth and set things right.

One thing leads to another, and Samantha stays at the house. The only problem is that she cannot cook and has never cleaned a bathroom a day in her life. Through great wit and a healthy bank account, she is able to deceive the owners by secretly ordering catered food and sending laundry out to be done by someone else. This can't last forever, can it?

The story was delightfully indulgent, and I thoroughly enjoyed stepping into Samantha's shoes for the duration. The townspeople were quirky, but of sound virtues, and the story flowed along nicely. There were times that I laughed out loud at Samantha's predicaments. This should make a fun movie.

Picking up these books successfully lifted me into a happier and more carefree place, and if you need some of the same, then I recommend them heartily.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.