Letter from Birdland: The wheel of life keeps turning

As soon as I saw the feathers this morning, I remembered what I had forgotten last night. Nine times out of 10, I remember. And most of the time, even when I forget, it's OK.

The feathers were gray, a big, puffy pile of them, just south of the coop. Only two days ago I had sent my two biggest roosters home with Mildred. Too many roosters were becoming a problem for my hens, and we needed to cull them. Mildred happily stepped up to the occasion. I had two left, my beloved grays, Earl and Dorian.

Last night, I remember digging the hostas into the shady bed next to our new porch. My friend, Gayle, who is always so generous with her plants, had dropped off another load of them, and I wanted to get a little ahead with the planting. I set in all the hostas but left the black-eyed Susans for another day.

I remember realizing I was hungry and coming in to fix dinner, watching the yard darken as I cooked. I remember sitting in my chair after we ate to read, feeling like a full day and eating so late made me tired, and maybe I would turn in early. I remember Michael going upstairs to watch the rest of "Hamlet" (my husband has been on a Shakespeare kick lately) and deciding to join him so I could knit a little. I didn't even realize I had forgotten something until this morning, when I went out to do my daily round of chores.

I forget things all the time. I forget dentist appointments and birthdays. I forget to pick up soap or toilet paper from the store when I'm in town. I forget what day it is and how old I am and sometimes even what year it is. I forget to renew my driver's license and my library card. I forget whether I've turned off the coffeepot.

Sometimes I forget what I've written about in these letters, and when someone tells me they've enjoyed my last column, I have to ask them what I wrote about.

Sometimes I feel bad about what I've forgotten, and sometimes even worse, like when I forget to pull Aunt Kate's tote down to the curb on garbage day, even though she always forgives me.

But when I saw those feathers, I felt terrible, and I'm trying to forgive myself.

Sometimes my forgetfulness has consequences, and some are worse than others. But still, everything seems to balance out.

A pile of fluffy gray feathers outside the coop door tells me who got my chickens. My loss is the fox's gain, and doesn't she need to feed her family, same as I do?

Why do I feel worse that a four-footed predator got my roosters, when I willingly gave the others away to a human predator just the other day? And wasn't I the predator just a few weeks before that?

We are down to six hens (plus the two baby turkeys and two baby pullets), and they do seem calmer now without the roosters' constant attention.

Michael tells me their feathers will grow back. Together we tied bandanas around them to keep the sun off their naked skin. My husband is trying to make me feel better, and I appreciate it.

I look around the yard and see a lot to be grateful for. The 4-year-old dogwood has exploded into pink blossoms for the first time. Iris bulbs are beginning to unfurl from their spiral buds into luxurious blossoms. Lilacs are fading, and ghost lilies have suddenly collapsed, their long, spatulate leaves lying on the ground. They will decay, and slowly we will forget they are there while they gather energy in their core to send up fragrant pink bells in a few months.

The wheel of life keeps turning, and the web of creation means every creature is nurtured by another and eventually nurtures someone else.

I turn my mind to the chickens I still have. The sun has slid down below the horizon, and the western sky is aflame. The birds in the yard have quieted for the evening. I'm thinking of ordering some serama eggs to hatch, but I think I'll go close up the coop now. Before I forget.

Remember beauty; invoke peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is launching a new twitter account as a better way to share photos and letters from Birdland. Follow her @BirdlandLetters. You can still find her blog at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.