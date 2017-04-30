Library events, April 30-May 6, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today at the main library, attend a family-friendly concert by the University of Illinois' first female a cappella group, Girls Next Door.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, celebrate Free Comic Book Day with comic book giveaways and activities for all ages. The schedule includes a costume contest, photo ops, pub-style trivia (starting at noon) and a lounge screening superhero-themed movies and TV shows. Giveaways begin at 11 a.m. and continue as long as supply lasts. The event is presented in partnership with the Urbana Free Library and G-Mart Comic Books. At 2 p.m., graphic novelist Damian Duffy will talk about his experience adapting Octavia E. Butler's science fiction classic, "Kindred," into a graphic novel. A Q&A will follow, and Duffy will sign his works.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 10 a.m. Friday, children and their families can attend Story Time at Prairie Fruit Farm & Creamery, 4410 N. Lincoln Ave., C. Kids will learn about farm animals.

At 6 p.m. Friday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, comic fans of all ages can attend a First Friday Imbibe Urbana event. Share your favorite comic or get creative with superhero coloring.

At 11 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children in elementary school will celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Kids can take part in a costume contest.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 will make chips and salsa at Kids' Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, a 3D printer class for youths 12 to 18 will be held. Registration is required; the class is limited to five participants.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Comic Con will take place. It will feature comic book giveaways, speakers on comics, filmmaking, video gaming and local author book signings. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, "Star Wars" character or another comics character. This year's theme is "Star Wars."

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.