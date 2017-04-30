A long time coming for Champaign County History Museum

Image Gallery: Champaign County History Museum photo tour » more Photo by: Rick Danzl TJ Blakeman, president of the board of directors, moves a mannequin in the display of a 1967 era college dorm room at the Champaign County History Museum in Champaign on Tuesday April 25, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — The county now has a history museum for the future.

The brand-new Champaign County History Museum has just opened, and it's shiny and bright like a new penny, with a surprising wealth of objects and exhibits from a relatively small geographical area.

Abe Lincoln, Allison Krauss, Roger Ebert, Farm Aid, a major Supreme Court decision, the Illinois Marathon, sound on film and the first visual web browser are shown at the newly reconfigured and newly renamed museum in the Cattle Bank, 102 E. University Ave., C. Three rotating galleries zoom in the war years and life in the home of the University of Illinois and its pioneer past, among others.

"It's been a process. There have been a lot of late nights," said T.J. Blakeman, president of the board. "I took this week off from work" as a senior planner for the city of Champaign.

The long history of the smallish museum has indeed been a process. It has sometimes been shuttered in recent years.

Air conditioners come from a Rotary grant; "mostly we have a lot of donations in kind," Blakeman said.

"The renovations are in the $30,000 range," he added.

Mainly the work came from people who just wanted to give their all to see this happen.

Board member Weiss Lancaster's parents moved to Champaign in the early 1960s; his father was an art professor at the University of Illinois.

"I grew up five blocks away from the museum. I've made a career of finding and stabilizing 'antique properties' in C-U, like the Haley Walker Ginza building on University Avenue," he said.

"I know firsthand what it's like to lose history. The Victorian mansion I grew up in, 403 W. University Ave., was demolished several months back. It really hits you that, when you lose historically significant properties, artifacts and witnesses, they're gone forever."

Blakeman, who has been a moving force the last several years, isn't even from Champaign County. He grew up in Ashland, in Cass County. The museum had first been housed in the Wilber Mansion on University Avenue.

In the newer home, we can see Henry Sadorus' rifle. He was the first European settler in the county, and a town is named for him.

There's Vriner's cashier box — a candy store on Champaign's Main Street that served burgers for generations, and is remembered on a REO Speedwagon album.

There are Olympian Bonnie Blair's speed skates from Albertville, where she earned gold in both the 500 and 1,000 meters at the 1992 Winter Olympics.

From a roomful of World War II memorabilia: medals, uniforms, photos of the famed Tuskegee Airmen at Chanute Air Base in Rantoul, V-Mail sent from the front, histories of local heroes gleaned from a News-Gazette oral history project.

In the collection but not currently on display is Champaign Grammy wunderkind Alison Krauss' dress from an early music video.

And a corn sheller from a historic farm near Tolono.

"We had to run the sheller yesterday," Blakeman said. "It works like a charm."

For now, the hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Blakeman said the museum will see how people respond to those hours, and how many volunteers are available.

Finding permanent staffing is another challenge.

"We need a staff person; we've got to have somebody who is at least part-time," Blakeman said.

Current exhibits in the rotation:

"When We Went to War" "Champaign County Uncrated" is how a museum works, from collecting items to preserving them and choosing items from storage to display. Children can engage with objects in the Curators Corner.

"A Second Home — 150 Years of Student Living," offers an exploration of the ways student life has changed over the 150-year lifetime of the UI.

"The Art of Louise Woodroofe" explores the works of a notable artist who taught and traveled with a circus, by viewing an evolution of work over her entire life.

Blakeman acknowledges that the museum is only part of a tapestry in Champaign County.

"We also encourage people to go to all of the other great museums and historical locations in Champaign County," he said, including archives housed at the Urbana Free Library, Blakeman said, and they will share resources.

For more information on membership, visit champaigncountyhistory.org.

In the belly of The Elephant

To celebrate 150 years of University of Illinois history, the Champaign County History Museum offers a space dedicated to dorm rooms over the ages, from shabby rooms in the university's oldest building to modern residence halls.

For 1967, there's a tiny black-and-white TV — no cable then, either. By now, it's all about broadband access.

The entering class of 77 students arrived in spring 1868, a year after the official date of the campus' founding.

Though Michigan State had its claim on the Spartans name, it would be fair to say Urbana students had it pretty spartan as well.

"They had to bring in their own stove," board President T.J. Blakeman noted.

"The university sold them coal, at cost. They had to scavenge for their own kindling" in the few rooms available at the long-gone Elephant.

Other students were boarders, or lived at home.

It's not the only thing that is vastly different.

The Urbana campus today is looking to hire a new administrator for diversity.

In the founding days, there was not the slightest effort on diversity.

The museum cites numbers from the UI Archives:

All of the students in 1868 were male; no worries about co-educational floors.

They were likely to know each other: 58 percent were from Champaign County. Out-of-towners were from rail corridors of the Illinois Central Railroad.

They were God-fearing members of the dominant political party; from homes with a Protestant religious tradition and fathers were Republicans by four-to-one compared to Democrats.

The average age was 18. Students came from homes on the upper half of the socioeconomic scale.

They had a highly regimented schedule.

A day in the life:

Breakfast, recitations, chapel, lectures or drill on alternate days, more recitations, dinner (what we call lunch), labor, access to the library, supper and study hours.

Rooms in the Elephant were advertised as 14 feet by 10 feet, for two people, but recorded recollections say the rooms were probably significantly smaller.