The Reluctant Townie: Sprung for spring: How to love the season

Real talk: Spring is not the only thing that's sprung around here.

You're thirsty for those April showers. I feel you. But springtime in Illinois is a fickle thing, and if you come at it too strong, the season might just slip through your fingers.

What can you do? How can you ensure a successful relationship with spring?

1: Play it cool from the get go.

The first day you can walk outside without wearing a coat and scarf, you're going to be tempted to strip buck naked and dive headfirst into the nearest swimming pool. But if you do, you're setting yourself up for major disappointment (and major head trauma).

April is not pool weather in Illinois. It'll get there, my friend, but it takes time.

Express your excitement at an appropriate level. Instead of frolicking through the lawn sprinkler in your bikini, consider Googling "lawn sprinklers" in a light jacket while sitting near an open window.

Take small, incremental steps toward your goal. The journey of a thousand flip-flops begins with one click on Old Navy's website, as the saying goes.

You do not want spring to think you're desperate for its affection. If you show up to your first date with an inner tube and a bucket hat, you might expose yourself as being too thirsty for your own good.

2: Quit bringing up your ex.

Yeah, we all know last winter was a total loser — not necessarily temperature-wise (I think I only shoveled the walkway once). But, like any significant breakup, it was emotionally draining and left us feeling jaded and cynical about love.

Spring is not about all of that negative energy. Spring is light and breezy and full of sunshine. Spring likes butterflies and rainbows. Don't bog it down with the salty, gray slush of your emotional baggage.

The winter is in the past now. Leave it there. You're better off without it. It didn't deserve you.

3: Give spring some space.

Spring may not call you every day. Don't flip out and send it a bunch of angry texts at 1 in the morning, after you've been whipped into a frenzy by your friends and a box of pinot grigio.

Spring is not ignoring you. It's just super busy. Spring belongs to everyone; you knew that before you got into this relationship.

4: Hire a private detective anyway.

Throw caution, and your disposable income, to the wind. You think spring is up to something shady.

You felt like there was a real connection between you two, but now you're afraid it's making real connections with somebody else. Who are these other connections anyway?

Spring should be at home with you. For a weekly stipend, a small time private investigator will follow spring and deliver the fruits of its surveillance.

5: Discover that spring has been visiting your sister in Kentucky.

Ironically, you don't learn from the private detective, but because your sister posted pictures of her and spring on Facebook for everyone to see.

There they were, lounging on her back porch, having a drink and a laugh. Not a care in the world!

What about what the special love the two of you had?

6: Call spring and fight long distance.

Tell spring you know that it's been hanging out with your sister and you hope they enjoy their wonderful life together! Then hang up.

Let spring call back a couple of times before you answer.

"What do you want," you ask.

"It's not what it looks like, baby," says spring.

"That's what they always say."

"I'm not like other seasons, gurl. My love is true. I'll always be there for you."

"Then get yourself back to Illinois. My life is cold and dark without you."

"Let me light up your world," says spring, blowing a kiss into the phone.

7: Embrace spring passionately when the time is right.

Knock, knock. Spring is standing on your doorstep with a boom box held high over its head, blaring a seductive soundtrack of amorous bird chirping. Rush into spring's outstretched arms, fingers sinking into the tangles of its grassy mane. Text your sister a selfie.

Make up for lost time with spring by locking yourself outdoors together. Exercise together in the morning. Dine together in the afternoon. Stroll together at night.

Drink up as much of spring as you can because the sun is shinning, you're in love and everything is glorious.

8: Wake up one morning and find the feeling is gone.

The novelty has worn off. You look over at spring, once so fresh and exciting, and wonder where the thrill has gone.

You soon find yourself thinking about all of spring's shortcomings: the tornadoes, the allergies, the unpredictable cold spells.

You find yourself day dreaming about another life, with another season. Something warmer. A little more stable. That won't make you second-guess yourself when you put on a pair of shorts for the day.

Spring's been great, especially as a rebound from winter. But the heart wants what the heart wants.

9: Why hello, summer.

How you doin'?

Ryan Jackson loves 'em and leaves 'em, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.