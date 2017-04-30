For the retirees, April 30-May 6, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Family Service Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999. Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Family Service Senior Resource Center, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; or by calling 2-1-1, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Helen Mary Stevick Senior Center and office of Family Service RSVP is now located at 15 E. Main St. in downtown Champaign. On May 1, we will be opening in our new home. We now call The News-Gazette building our home. There is parking on the east side of the building or on the street. Be sure to come visit us for fun activities or to sign up to be an RSVP volunteer. Our phone number is the same at 359-6500.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club at 9 a.m. and euchre games at noon Tuesday; adult coloring, 1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday; bingo, 1 p.m., third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Early-morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bride Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call 253-2325.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting with a guest speaker. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 417-6278 or 714-5807.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Stevick Senior Center,15 E. Main St., C. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

It's Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. This program is geared for adults, 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of hot coffee or tea, with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Seminar to help age healthily. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10, University of Illinois Extension Auditorium in Champaign, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. Featuring three dynamic speakers, "Aging: Everybody's Doing It," will help you examine the factors contributing to healthy aging. This program is sponsored by East Central Illinois Area Health Education Center. Fee $10; includes lunch. Register by May 3 online at go.illinois.edu/HealthyAging or calling 333-7672.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10, I Hotel, 1900 S. First St., C. A free lunch sponsored by the Center on Health, Aging and Disability, College of Applied Health Sciences, UIUC and Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana for older adults 55 and older. Entertainment featuring DR Dixie Band, special presentation by Age Friendly C-U to share survey results. Theme: "Spring has Sprung." To register, call 239-5201.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 1400 E. Park St., U. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Sausage and gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, fruit compote, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Pepper beef over brown rice, lima beans, harvard beets, dinner roll, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Pulled pork, baked beans,spinach, bun, peaches.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit cream parfait.

Friday: Creamed chicken with grilled onions and pimento, peas, escalloped tomatoes, biscuits, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors homes using your own vehicle. Work a minimum of one shift per month; Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Daily Bread. Soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Kitchen workers/servers: Flexible volunteer shifts available starting from 8 a.m. and until 3 p.m.

Food for Seniors. 7 to 11 a.m., second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Sackers: sort/bag groceries; box handlers: unload/load boxes; substitute drivers and assistants: deliver bags of groceries to seniors' homes, using your own vehicle

Letter writer. Read letters from prisoners requesting certain books, answer their letters and pick up books from various locations to be delivered to the prison librarian by a driver.

Sewing class instructor. Teach a class of seniors how to sew. All supplies and equipment are provided by the day care center.