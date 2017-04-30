Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, April 30, 2017
By TED KOOSER
U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
There are few writers who have done more to promote the work of other writers than Grace Cavalieri, who lives in the nation's capitol. She has a radio show, "The Poet and the Poem" from the Library of Congress, she writes book reviews and is a tireless advocate for poetry day in and day out. She does all this while writing her own poems and plays. Her most recent book of poems is "With," Somondoco, 2016.
Wild Life
Behind the silo, the Mother Rabbit
hunches like a giant spider with strange calm:
six tiny babies beneath, each
clamoring for a sweet syringe of milk.
This may sound cute to you, reading
from your pulpit of plenty,
but one small one was left out of reach,
a knife of fur
barging between the others.
I watched behind a turret of sand. If
I could have cautioned the mother rabbit
I would. If I could summon the
Bunnies to fit him in beneath
the belly's swell
I would. But instead, I stood frozen, wishing
for some equity. This must be
why it's called Wild Life because of all the
crazed emotions tangled up in
the underbrush within us.
Did I tell you how
the smallest one, black and trembling,
hopped behind the kudzu
still filigreed with wanting?
Should we talk now of animal heritage, their species,
creature development? And what do we say
about form and focus —
writing this when a stray goes hungry, and away.
American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The poem, copyright 2016, is from The Broadkill Review (volume 10, issue 2) and is reprinted by permission of Cavalieri and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2017 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
