Travel/Indiana: An architectural Mecca

Photo by: Elizabeth Otto Guided architecture tours in Columbus, Ind., stop near the Cleo Rogers Memorial Library, designed by I.M. Pei, and 'Large Arch,' a sculpture by Henry Moore. Image

Image

By MOLLY BENTSEN

The gray chill of a typical central Illinois winter brings dreams to many — faraway blue skies, white sands, golden sunsets. But no worries if your time and your funds require staying closer to home — adventures remain to be had.

In February, our group of four women friends chose a long weekend to explore Columbus, Ind. — from Champaign-Urbana, a 2 1/2-hour drive (45 miles south of Indianapolis).

The small city of 46,000 looms much larger in its collection of modern architecture, public art and national historic landmarks.

In fact, the American Institute of Architects has ranked Columbus sixth in the nation for architectural innovation and design.

Start your planning at the website of the Columbus Visitor Center, columbus.in.us. The center is the departure point for two modestly priced, professionally guided architecture tours (more on those later).

Even if you skip the tours, don't miss the center's artfully curated gift shop and its stunning glass pieces by Dale Chihuly.

We arrived in town just in time for lunch downtown at the family-owned Tre Bicchieri ("three glasses" in Italian), which serves an expanded menu at dinner.

One block away, sandwiches, soups, salads and myriad ice cream treats await at Zaharakos Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor. Should there be a wait for your table at the 110-year-old culinary institution, check out its little museum, spotlighting marble soda fountains and mechanical music. A song from the restored orchestrion, a self-playing pipe organ, may even enhance your visit.

Across the street from Zaharakos is The Commons, a free community space. We watched as kids swarmed the indoor playground, many of them scaling the 35-foot Luckey Climber.

The adjacent space houses a kinetic sculpture, "Chaos I," which you can watch in action on monthly Chaotic Tuesdays.

How did Columbus grow into such an architectural mecca? Through the vision of CEO J. Irwin Miller, in the 1950s, the Cummins Engine Co. paid the architectural fees for new public buildings, an offer still in place through the Cummins Foundation.

The architectural bus tour showed us the exterior of many of those buildings and the interior of two remarkable churches created with Cummins' support.

Miller and his wife, Xenia, commissioned the design of their own family home in the '50s by Eero Saarinen, who gained fame a decade later as the architect of the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The home, now under the stewardship of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, has quickly gained its own fame as a gem of American modernism.

The property beautifully showcases the work of interior designer Alexander Girard and landscape designer Dan Kiley, along with Saarinen. Our winter tour of the house and grounds sparked an interest in returning when the surrounding trees are in bloom.

Columbus offers abundant lodging choices for various tastes and budgets. The two-bedroom suite of the Residence Inn, situated on the outskirts of town, provided us ample space, a complete kitchen and a full daily breakfast.

On our Sunday return to Illinois, we opted for Indiana backroads taking us through Brown County and Bloomington.

The "contemporary comfort food" and welcoming dcor of Almost Home restaurant, on the square in Greencastle, wrapped up our close-to-home weekend in pleasant style.

"Klatch" is the group name adopted by four midlife women friends including writer Molly Bentsen and photographer Elizabeth Otto. They mostly gather for breakfast but do like to take at least one road trip a year.