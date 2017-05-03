Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: DNA workshop set in Carterville

According to a recent Newsletter of the Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois, Joy Whitson Upton, genealogist and librarian, will present a workshop on DNA and Genealogy from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the John A. Logan College, 700 Logan College Road, Carterville.

The meeting is free and open to the public and will be held in room F119. Pre-registration is requested in order that a sufficient number of handouts will be available. Register at dstboner@gmail.com.

Upton holds an MA in library science and has served as librarian at the high school and college level. She is past president of the Illinois State Genealogical Society and the Du Quoin Public Library Board and has been Illinois State DAR librarian.

To read a GSSI Newsletter visit http://tinyurl.com/l8xcawc. The GSSI Genealogy Collection at the John A. Logan College Library consists of more than 1,000 books and several hundred reels of microfilm. The collection does not circulate but can be searched through the library website at http://ilgssi.org.

Dead Fred hosts photo archives

The website called Dead Fred maintains an extensive collection of family photos.

At http://www.deadfred.com, one can search the photos, post photos, search the surname database and more. An interesting reference is the website's alphabetical list of 19th-century photographers whose photos are included in the Dead Fred collection.

At http://tinyurl.com/kbctzra one can click on a specific photographer and be taken to photos (mostly identified) that were taken at that studio. This compilation can be helpful for someone who has a photo from a specific studio, in order to browse that collection to look for related kin. For example, a click on the Illinois Art Studio reveals that a photo of Jackie Ehr, of Aurora, is in that collection.

Other treasures are found on this website. For example, photos from the 1918 ILLO University of Illinois, Champaign, can be found at http://tinyurl.com/kbn3v43.

Also, photos from the 1918 Maroon Elgin High School of Elgin can be enjoyed at http://tinyurl.com/lrw59fz. One can also browse through all the photos taken in Illinois at http://tinyurl.com/lslgy62.

Dead Fred boasts of its collection of 19,484 surnames and welcomes anyone to "enter any name and search free."

Learn how to research Dutch ancestors

The New York Public Library (NYPL) has posted a helpful guide on the internet, "How to Research Dutch Ancestors." Dutch immigrants first arrived in New York City with Henry Hudson in 1609.

Today, the descendants of early Dutch colonists number in the millions, and, thus, this guide can be helpful to researchers.

This guide, found at http://tinyurl.com/m3x4kfv, focuses mainly on the collection at the NYPL and provides links to background information, handbooks, genealogies, registers & directories, church records, periodicals and more. Beautifully illustrated, this 11-page guide could be a valuable addition to the library of anyone with Dutch roots.

Write a GOOD query

The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted its References for Researching: Writing a Query at http://tinyurl.com/l4pasg7. Advanced genealogists probably do not need to check this list with the possible exception of the paragraphs devoted to "What Not in Include."

Gary Lee Phillips also has a page on the Internet, "Writing Better Queries," that can be found at http://tinyurl.com/m9epltn.

While accessing the NGS page mentioned above, be sure to note the links (on the left) to Tutorials, "How to Make a Family Tree" (especially helpful for beginning genealogists), and "Becoming a Professional Genealogist," as well as Helpful Articles, NGS Guidelines, the NGS Book Loan Collection, and the Genealogy Merit Badge (for Boy Scouts).

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.