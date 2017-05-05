Religion calendar, May 5-11, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

Laura Lee Fellowship House Annual Dinner. Today, Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St., Danville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker: Dr. David Fields, retired superintendent of Danville District 118 schools and board member emeritus for Laura Lee Fellowship House. Theme: "Reigniting the Lighthouse." The board of directors will provide updates on its progress toward rebuilding and maintaining this long-standing Danville institution. Tickets are $30 each; table of eight, $240. Call 442-0931.

"Christian Prisoner Fellowship Conference." 7:30 p.m. today, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Guest speaker will be James Barnes of Odessa, Texas. Barnes will also be speaking at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. May 7. For information, visit apostoliclife.org or call 367-5433.

Katharina Luther's Life. 2 p.m. Sunday, American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. Katharina (Von Bora) Luther, portrayed by Marlene Zenker (wife of former Bishop Alton Zenker), tells of her life as the wife of the German leader of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther. alc-rantoul.org

Comedian/magician Daniel Lusk. 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Cornerstone Christian Church, 16078 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. $5 per person. For ticket information, go to cornerstonedanville.com.

Revival services. 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. Pastor Denny Davis, St. John Church Unleashed of Grand Prairie, Texas, will be guest revivalist speaker. Music will be rendered from the Salem's choir along with other local church choirs. Call 356-8176, 419-2579.

BAZAARS / FOOD / FUNDRAISERS

Salad luncheon. 11:30 a.m. today, Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Presented by Church Women United. Please bring a salad to share, all women are invited. There will be a program following. Call 893-1290 for more information.

Rummage sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, and May 12, and 8 a.m. to noon May 13, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Bag sale on Saturday. Call 367-8923.

MUSIC

African Children's Choir. 7 p.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow. No tickets; donations welcome. Call 367-8923.

Sing for ERIC. 4 p.m. Sunday, Oakwood Evangelical Methodist Church, Oakwood. Chrissy Sparks Rigsby and Logan Kirby will be singing and leading the Sing for ERIC (seven Eastern Rural Illinois Churches) hosted by the Oakwood Evangelical Methodist Church. A cake bake-off will follow, with an auctioning off of the cakes. Judges will declare a 'winner.' The seven churches of ERIC meet together to sing twice a year, in May and in September. Call 354-5006 for more information.

Songs of Prayer and Praise. 8 and 9:30 a.m. May 7, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, corner of State and Hill. Enjoy selections of sacred music from a wide variety of periods and styles. Included will be works by Handel, Faure and two movements from Mozart's "Missa Brevis in D." Choir, soloists, orchestra and organ will perform as part of the morning worship services.

MISCELLANEOUS

Rescue Us Meeting. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 Frazier, Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 662-2106, 474-2306 or 274-0333.

Cancer Prayer and Support Group. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Fithian United Methodist Church, 101 Clinton St. Open to all; do not need to be involved with a church. Call 548-2416, 582-2517.

Taize service. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U. Taize service of singing, meditation and prayers for the world. All are welcome. For information, call 367-5353.