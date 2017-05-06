In the Garden: Planting guidance

Photo by: UI Extension Tomatoes require warm air and soil temperatures to thrive.

By RICHARD HENTSCHEL

That perennial question of "How soon can I plant my garden?" likely has been around since the first garden was planted. Part of the answer stems from knowing what kind of vegetables you are going to sow from seed or put in the garden as transplants. There are things you may need to know before you can answer that question for your own garden.

Cool-season vegetables are those that can survive or prefer cool to cold air and soil temperatures. Within this group, we can break them down further.

First are those vegetables that can withstand freezing temperatures or hard frosts without damage. Some of these hardy vegetables include Brussels sprouts, carrots and leeks.

The second set are those vegetables that can make it through light frosts but not freezes or even a heavy frost. Most greens, such as spinach, lettuce and cabbage, fall in this category. The former set should be the first ones planted.

We have two more groups to go during the spring and early summer planting season. Tender vegetables cannot survive any kind of cold, including even a light frost. The last group are warm-loving vegetables that absolutely require warm air and soil temperatures. Some vegetables that fall into these categories include beans, corn, eggplant, peppers, summer squash and tomatoes.

When we plant each of these groups is related directly to the hardiness zone map. For our area, that is zone 5b on the newest USDA map. The planting schedule follows what we call the "Average Frost Free Date" (AFFD), which can vary in any year by as much as two weeks.

The typical guidelines suggest those very hardy seeds and transplants can get in the ground four to six weeks ahead of that AFFD. Frost-tolerant seeds and plants can be planted about two to three weeks ahead of the AFFD, but tender seeds and plants need to wait to get planted on the AFFD. The warm-loving vegetables and seeds then can be planted one to two weeks after that AFFD. For our area, the suggested AFFDs are April 15-25, which means things should soon be ready for planting warm-loving vegetables.

It also is not too late for those very hardy vegetables or seeds, and since temperatures have been cool recently, we are still on time for the frost-tolerant ones. Plan to plant those tender and warm-loving vegetables in the weeks ahead. As those very early plantings are harvested, there is room for successive plantings that will carry all harvest long. The cold-hardy vegetable transplants have been available at garden centers for a while now, and very soon you will start seeing the warm-loving transplants for sale.

Garden centers may even suggest waiting a bit longer before planting frost-sensitive and warm-loving vegetables.

By following the schedule and combining those four groups of vegetables with some successive plantings, gardeners can plant and have vegetables for the dinner table from spring through late fall.

With a little effort in the fall, some late-season vegetables can remain in the ground and harvested fresh through late fall into early winter. Having fresh vegetables out of your own garden with the Thanksgiving meal is definitely something to brag about at the office, as well as a very special treat for everyone gathered around the table.

If you are interested in purchasing local vegetable plants, check out the Vermilion County Master Gardeners Plant Sale from 7 a.m. t o 2 p.m. on May 13 at the First Presbyterian Church in Danville.

There will be annuals, perennials, heirloom tomatoes, herbs and house plants available for purchase. Proceeds fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs throughout Vermilion County.

Richard Hentschel is a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension, serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties. Stay tuned to more garden and yard updates with his Down the Garden Path blog at web.extension.illinois.edu/dkk/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/extensiondkk/videos.