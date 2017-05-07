Video: Getting Personal: Alaina Kanfer » more Videographer: Heather Coit Alaina Kanfer, Director of Engagement & External Relations for the Carl R. Woese Institute, talks about her latest role.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Champaign resident Alaina Kanfer, the director of engagement and external relations at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at the University of Illinois, chats with staff writer Melissa Merli.

Tell us something few people know about you.

In graduate school, I competed in windsurfing regattas. And I published research about social networks among windsurfers in Southern California.

When did you take on your current position at the Institute for Genomic Biology? What do you like best about the job?

I've been back on campus a couple years, since our oldest went to college, and I accepted this position about a year ago. We are on the cusp of a genomic revolution, and I feel lucky to catch glimpses into truly groundbreaking research in plant, animal and human genomics at the institute and to share it with others. I also enjoy working with other units across campus, from the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and Engineering to the Research Park, Corporate Relations and Advancement. I grew up reading science fiction, and here at the UI, I feel like I am living it.

Do your degrees in mathematical methods in social science and anthropology and your former job at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications help you in your new job?

Yes. My training in college and graduate school gave me experience with scientific methodologies and insight into the culture of scientific communities, especially during paradigm shifts. My work at NCSA engaging the community, government and industrial partners in how the internet will change all sectors of society was great experience to help to engage similar sectors to learn about revolutionary new genomic science and technologies at the Institute for Genomic Biology.

You've collaborated on three photograph books with your husband, Larry. Will you be working with him on any other projects?

When Larry and I first met, we took long walks to talk about what we could do together, as anthropologist and photographer. We accomplished that vision with the trio of books — "Barns of Illinois," "Illini Loyalty" and "Chicagoscapes." Larry is working on a new collection called "Hometown," capturing images of where people gather together and enjoy themselves, face to face, and I enjoy contributing to that project. But the collaborations we are most proud of are our children, Anna and David.

You're a native of Chicago. Do you get up there much? What would be your recommendations of things to do, places to see, in Chicago?

As a child, my parents would pack up me and my brother, select an artery street like Western or Ashland and drive it from north to south to see all the different neighborhoods. My parents also implemented a family museum day. Once a year, we would "play hookie" from school and go to a museum. Today my favorite thing to do in Chicago is to walk these same routes with my family, like from Lincoln Park to the old Marshall Field's on State Street, or up Clark through Andersonville or from Montrose Harbor to Oak Street Beach. I also love going to the museums. The Field Museum is one of my favorites. I'm thrilled to be participating in "The World of Genomics," a sesquicentennial exhibition on May 18-20 at The Field, presented by the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Ice cream. Any flavor. No sprinkles. Better with caramel sauce. Also original fro-yo.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

Our gallery manager convinced me to think of Twitter as a customized patchwork of perspectives and I've been hooked ever since. I love clicking through my Twitter feed and reading articles from sources as diverse as The News-Gazette, Front Line Genetics, Science News, Business Insider and The Times of India, etc. The book that impacted me most was Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" trilogy. I even dedicated my Ph.D. dissertation to Hari Seldon, the main character.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I actually had one place on my bucket list, and my family surprised me with a trip there for a "significant" birthday: the Grand Canyon. I still love traveling anywhere with my family. Sometimes that takes me far away, like I'm going to visit our daughter studying abroad in Australia. And sometimes that keeps me close to home, like visiting the Sidney Dairy Barn or the Bement Opry with Larry.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

This is a tough one. Twelve years ago, we decided to adopt a cat. When we couldn't choose between two litter mates, our neighbor called to tell us to look outside at the double rainbow. It was beautiful, and we took it as a sign. Now, we have two active cats, Rainbow and Lightning. But I'd probably have to pick our dog Milo. He's an incredibly good-natured 42-pound, chocolate Labradoodle, and he's even performed in a doggie dance recital.

If you could host a dinner party with any three people in the world, whom would you invite?

Isaac Asimov, Salvadore Dali and Golda Meier, and my husband.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I was a dental assistant. My orthodontist trained me in high school, and I assisted different dentists through college. I also did field work in the Navajo Nation at a dental clinic.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

A pivotal decision in my career was to stay in Champaign after I finished my post-doc iUI, rather than accepting a faculty position in the East. Once I made that decision, my soon-to-be husband suggested I talk to folks at NCSA, where he recently gave a presentation.

I joined the group at NCSA where the first browser, Mosaic, was being developed, and I learned how much I enjoyed engaging with the public and various groups to showcase emerging technologies. My decision to stay in Champaign was pivotal for my career, and also for my life — I love living in this micro-urban community, with cutting-edge sciences, world-class arts and fantastically interesting people.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

First, I try to understand other people's perspectives. Then I focus on what I can control, which is my self — even that can be difficult. I try to figure out what I can do, say or think differently to alleviate the stress.