Letter from Birdland: Thoughtful gift memorializes avid reader

In Birdland, it's rainy and windy; the lilacs and redbuds have faded. Soon will come the soft pink of the Sweet Rocket, already growing tall and straight.

But I am really waiting for my grandmother's yellow rose, which comes so suddenly and stays so briefly. It's hidden between the big cedar and the lilac, so we have to walk out to the western part of the yard to find it.

My grandmother, Mary Heath Hays, was born on this farm in 1912, and she told me many times that when she was a girl, the rose dwarfed the lilac. Now the lilac is like a tree, and the rose is tucked under its woody branches. The rose is Harison's Yellow, aka the Yellow Rose of Texas, though my grandmother probably put more stock in its Midwestern roots.

Grandma rode the train to high school in Monticello, and since her father worked for the railroad, his co-workers would keep an eye out for her and make sure she did her homework on the ride.

She went on to study at the University of Illinois and got a bachelor's degree in home economics. She worked for a while as a social worker, before she married and raised eight children. She was an avid reader and a lifelong learner, going on Elderhostel trips.

When I moved out here 30-some years ago to be her neighbor, I could always find her at the dining room table reading a book. Always, that is, until she lost her vision rather suddenly to macular degeneration.

When I heard about her diagnosis, I was really worried. Without books, I was afraid she would slip into depression. Grandma read voraciously and widely. When I was in school studying literature, I could hardly find a book on my syllabus for any class that grandma hadn't read.

She loved histories, especially of England and Scotland. She read everything from modern mysteries to historical romances. How would she cope without her favorite pastime? It wasn't so much of a hobby as a passion.

I shouldn't have worried. Grandma loved reading too much to let it go and made do with new technologies. She bought a desktop reader that magnified her books onto a large screen that she could see. She also signed up for the Illinois Radio Reader program and listened to audiobooks.

Now, I could find her in the living room at her "machine," as she called it, where her only challenge was to move the book under the magnifier fast enough for her eyes to read it (because the screen could not magnify the whole page, and she was something of a speed reader). When her arms got tired, she would go back to the dining table and listen to an audiobook. One way or another, grandma was going to read.

You could say that Vince Greene was a friend of the family. Or you could simply say he was family. He was a friend of my grandfather and my great-uncle, and he was always at our holidays and birthday parties since anyone could remember.

He was tall, with a shock of white hair, and generally pretty quiet. His hearing was even worse than mine, so my conversations with Vince were a challenge.

I once ran into him at the Urbana Free Library. He was reading, of course, and when I went to speak to him, I had to remind him who I was. Who could blame him for not knowing? In my generation alone, there are 16 cousins. He got really happy, though, when I finally made him understand that I was Keith's eldest.

Vince was kindly and caring, and after he passed, I discovered how very generous he was and how much he thought of my grandmother. Vince left money to the Allerton Library to help memorialize my grandmother with a reading room.

Such a generous act from a gentle man to remember a woman who kept reading against all odds. I can't wait to visit the library and sit and think of my grandmother.

It still rains, and the wind still blows. It might be a good day to curl up with a good book.

Read in beauty; discover peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath.