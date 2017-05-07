Library events, May 7-13, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, retired archaeologist and local mystery author Sarah Wisseman will talk about Unlocking the Secrets of Mummies with Technology, including the fascinating results of X-rays and CT-scans of a Spurlock Museum mummy. Her presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can take part in a technology project at Tech 4 Kids Open Lab.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, Class Act Showstoppers will present a musical revue featuring Broadway and popular songs performed by teens.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 11 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, kids 2 and up and their families can attend a Mother's Day Story Time, also featuring songs. Children also will make cards.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend Second Saturday Board Games, a monthly program for all ages.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Megan's Reading Room, kids of all ages and families can attend Spanish Story Time. Listen to a book in English and Spanish, hear traditional songs and make a craft.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, the Page Turners Book Club will discuss "Maisie Dobbs" by Jacqueline Winspear. Copies of the book are available for checkout, and new members are welcome.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, the Wonder Garden Club will make a fairy garden. The activity is for kids 5 to 11; children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, the Kidz Movie Club will screen an animated film about a koala, Buster Moon, who holds auditions for a show in order to save his theater. Public performance rights are made possible through a grant from the Danville Library Foundation.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.