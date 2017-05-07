The Reluctant Townie: Summer movie previews — and alternatives

Summer movie season has arrived, and I have compiled a list of new releases awaiting you at the multiplex. I have also included a budget-friendly alternative to each film, because some of y'all got kids and bills, and let's be real, these days it's cheaper to Amazon Prime a pan of Jiffy Pop and a hot plate directly to your seat than to buy a medium combo in the lobby.

But we have to support our movie theaters when we can. Take out a second mortgage. Get a payday loan. Whatever it takes. The movie theater is a crucible of American culture. It defines us.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (PG-13, May 5)

Plot: Join Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his oddball crew of rogue space heroes (now with 100 percent more Baby Groot merchandising) in their continuing adventures across the cosmos. Expect thrills! Chills! And post-credit sequences selling you future Marvel comic book films!

A cost-effective alternative: Take a handful of Star Wars figurines to an EDM show and wave them in front of the stage lights while you jam out to "Time Life: Sounds of the Seventies" on an original Walkman. Marijuana optional.

"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" (PG-13, May 12)

Plot: The classic tale of boy meets sword in a stone. Now with a blue-tinted camera filter, $100 million budget and the frenetic visual stylings of director Guy Ritchie ("Sherlock Holmes," "Snatch" and "Swept Away" starring Madonna, oh, dear God, why?!)

A cost-effective alternative: Let your nephew with a driver's permit lock you in the trunk of your car with a graphic novel about the Middle Ages while he does doughnuts in a cornfield. (Make sure NOT to properly ventilate your enclosure.)

"Alien: Covenant" (R, May 19)

Plot: In space, no one can hear a fresh-faced crew of colonists have another unfortunate run-in with acid-drooling Xenomorphs in Ridley Scott's newest entry to the long-running, but quick-gestating, "Alien" franchise.

A cost-effective alternative: Forget to replace the batteries in your flashlight. Adopt a ferret. Enrage it by insulting its ancestors. Set it loose in your basement. Blow a fuse and cause a blackout in your house. Creep down to the basement, barefoot, to flip the breaker.

"Baywatch" (R, May 26)

Plot: A self-aware re-imagining of the popular syndicated television series from the 1990s, starring The Rock.

A cost-effective alternative: The unaware original imagining of the popular syndicated television series from the 1990s, starring The Hoff.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" (PG-13, May 26)

Plot: Lovable rogue Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is forced to fend for his life against the deadly threat of g-g-g-ghost pirates! Only a McGuffin from Poseidon himself can stop them, or something. He's gotta find it. (Methinks he will.)

A cost-effective alternative: A DVD copy of John Carpenter's "The Fog" and a pint of Captain Morgan's spiced rum.

"Wonder Woman" (PG-13, June 2)

Plot: The story of how Wonder Woman became so gosh darn wonderful, set against the boring backdrop of World War I.

A cost-effective alternative: Find a "Pokemon Go" hotspot on a particularly hot day. Locate a group of abnormally damp males who look too old to be Pokemon enthusiasts but are nonetheless wearing Pikachu T-shirts. Stand too close to them. Once you feel the stale sweat from their T-shirts soaking into yours, pull out your phone and read aloud the Wikipedia entry on feminism.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" (PG-13, June 23)

Plot: You see, there are these good alien robots named Autobots, and there are these bad alien robots named Decepticons. And then there are these alien dinosaur robots named Dinobots, and apparently some King Arthur robots or something, lol, jk, I have no idea what this movie is about. (Shrug emoji, praise god emoji.)

A cost-effective alternative: Read a book. Any book. A picture book. Just make sure it has words in there somewhere. Science has found exposure to just one Transformers film causes permanent brain atrophy.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (PG-13, July 7)

Plot: Spider-Man (who will not be portrayed in today's episode by Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield) vs. Vulture (Batman's Michael Keaton), with a side of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

A cost-effective alternative: Play the DVD of any previous Spider-Man film you already own, and synchronize it to the Chainsmokers album of your choosing. Afterward, pick a fight on the internet with someone who says they like DC better than Marvel — and do NOT hold back, bro.

"The Emoji Movie" (PG, July 28)

Plot: Three distinctly animated emojis voiced by currently popular comedians escape from a smartphone to help save their world from deletion. (BUT WHO WILL SAVE OURS???)

A cost-effective alternative: On the morning you wake up to pay your hard-earned money to see "The Emoji Movie" in theaters, you will remember that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America, and that humanity is doomed to destroy itself. You see these recent events as part of a larger pattern of undeniable proof that our collective intelligence as the human race has entered an irreversible downward trend.

You spend the day unable to leave your bed, to eat or drink, besieged with unease, drowning in fatalism, before an asteroid the size of New Jersey collides with Earth and destroys all living creatures, instantly rendering your existence, and the existence of everyone you've ever known, a moot point in the material universe.

And you will have still had a more enjoyable time than sitting through "The Emoji Movie."

Ryan Jackson is genuinely looking forward to at least one of these movies, and he can be reached atthereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.