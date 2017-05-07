For the retirees, May 7-13, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club at 9 a.m. and euchre games at noon Tuesday; adult coloring, 1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday; bingo, 1 p.m., third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Tuesdays at Ten. 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, April 25-May 30, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Ever wonder what kinds of high-tech innovations are being developed right here in Champaign-Urbana? Find out at the library, with time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. No registration, no fees. Call 403-2070.

Urbana Park District Senior Citizen's Club. Noon Tuesday, Urbana Park District's Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Monthly meeting/potluck. Call 367-1544.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fairbury VFW, 205 E. Locust, 815-692-4210; 10 a.m. Thursday, Gibson City Senior Center, 215 E. Third St., 784-4891. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, I-Hotel, 1900 S. First St., C. A free lunch sponsored by the Center on Health, Aging and Disability, College of Applied Health Sciences, UIUC and Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana for older adults 55 and older. Entertainment featuring DR Dixie Band, special presentation by Age Friendly C-U to share survey results. Theme: Spring has Sprung. To register, call 239-5201.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Livings Legends Brunch. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20, Hawthorne Suites Conference Center, 101 Trade Center Drive, C. National Council of Negro Women INC. Invites you to join them for their ninth annual brunch honoring the community's Sheroes 80-plus years of ago who have contributed to supported action, cultural economic, social and civic unity in the lives of all women in the C-U community. For details, email Champaign _NCNW@hotmail.com.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo and potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspect that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For general information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. Calls are kept confidential. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, phone Department of Public Health, 800-252-4343.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Salisbury beef patty, mashed potatoes, buttered baby carrots, dinner roll, pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Chicken salad, hearty vegetable bean soup, applesauce, orange juice, crackers, cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti pie, lettuce salad with spring greens and dressing packet, corn, bread stick, hot buttered apples with cinnamon.

Thursday: Focaccia crusted chicken, creamed peas and potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, melon salad.

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, midori blend veggies, bread, graham cracker, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Learn to Make "Comfort Teddy Bears" for Carle Hospice Families. Carle Hospice is holding a training day to learn how to make the bears, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, three days are scheduled for bear-making, once the training is completed: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10, Sept. 9 and Dec. 9. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Training and bear making will be at the Carle Home Health Office, 206A W. Anthony Drive, C. Call Cathy today to sign up.

Books to Prisoners (various schedules). Letter writer: Read letters from prisoners requesting certain books, answer their letters and pick up books from various locations to be delivered to the prison librarian by a driver.

Food for Seniors. Help from 7 to 10 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. This program needs sackers to sort/bag groceries; box handlers to unload/load boxes; substitute drivers and assistants to deliver bags of groceries to seniors' homes, using your own vehicle.