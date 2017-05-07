Rob Kanter/Environmental Almanac: Beyond Monarchs and milkweed

On Saturday, the local conservation group Grand Prairie Friends will conduct a sale of native prairie and woodland plants inside Lincoln Square Village in Urbana. This sale represents the best opportunity of the year for residents of East Central Illinois to get their hands on a wide assortment of native plants at a very reasonable price — and to support broader conservation efforts at the same time.

The sale starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

In recent years, people have grown passionate about planting milkweed in home landscapes, and the sale offers three milkweed species to choose from, including orange butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa), swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnate), which despite its name will grow in soil with average moisture, and Sullivant's, or "prairie," milkweed (Asclepias sullivantii).

Why all the milkweed? Asclepius is the only plant genus on which the caterpillars of Monarch butterflies feed and develop. Knowing that Monarch populations are in trouble, people here and across the country are doing what they can to create Monarch havens in their own backyards.

In this, I sense an opportunity.

That's because I think people who are willing to plant milkweed for Monarchs might also be persuaded to favor wildlife more generally as they decide what to plant in their yards.

That is, they might also be persuaded to plant native shrubs, such as New Jersey tea (Ceanothus americanus) or spicebush (Lindera benzoin), instead of alien butterfly bushes, and to plant native oak and crabapple trees rather than their exotic cousins.

There are really cool rewards in doing so, especially for people interested in observing wildlife. For example, I had seen photographs of the caterpillars of spicebush swallowtail butterflies before, but I never saw one in the "wild" until I found them last summer on a spicebush planted in my yard.

The impact of planting native trees can be even greater.

Consider a white oak tree planted in the right place. After keeping it watered for the first year or two, the person who plants it can walk away with some confidence the tree will outlive her, and perhaps her children.

Over that time, it will support the caterpillars of as many as 500 species of moths and butterflies, which, in turn, will serve as food for dozens of species of birds. Among those will be warblers, the tiny, quick, colorful favorites of birders. The warblers we see in East Central Illinois winter in Central and South America and then migrate to or through the Midwest in spring, and they depend entirely on insects for food.

(The East Central Illinois Master Naturalists conduct an annual sale of trees and shrubs indigenous to the Prairie State through which the public will be able to place orders in July and August — details as that time approaches.)

My understanding of the importance of landscaping with native plants comes from Douglas Tallamy, currently professor and chair of the department of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware at Newark. In the book "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants," he explains that we're mistaken to think we can support healthy wildlife populations by means of the relatively small amounts of public land set aside for that purpose.

"As far as our wildlife is concerned," he writes, "we have shrunk the continental United States to 1 /20th its original size." A straightforward ecological calculation tells us that little fragment will support only 5 percen t of the species that were found here when Europeans first arrived.

Thus it is not just helpful but necessary to begin remaking our urban and suburban landscapes with native plants if we hope to slow current trends toward extinction in wildlife.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.