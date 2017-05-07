Travel/France: A fun day trip from Paris

Photo by: Vivienne Mackie The imposing front of Cathedral St. Pierre in Beauvais, France, is an impressive sight. Image

By VIVIENNE MACKIE

There are many reasons why you might like to do a day trip to Beauvais, France: the huge Gothic cathedral, St. Pierre; the two museums with their focus on local history and culture; and the restaurant Les Vents d'Anges (Breaths of Angels).

Also, it's not one of the fancy, really popular or common day trips out of Paris, so crowds of tourists and big tour buses are less frequent. You get to see a spot outside of Paris very easily, and it's in Picardy, a region famous for the battles along the River Somme in World War I.

The well-known song "Roses of Picardy" is a war-time ballad that was written in 1916 by Frederick Weatherby, which became one of the most famous songs from World War I. Various singers went on to recorded it, including Frank Sinatra, Mario Lanza and Yves Montand.

Interestingly, a minority of people still speak the Picard, one of the languages of France. It's a Romance language related to French.

To get there, catch the train from Gare du Nord (one per hour, leaving one minute after the hour). Our train departed from platform 20. Get tickets (19.80 euro with a senior discount) from the SNCF ticket office in the main entrance lobby of the station. It's best to buy a return ticket there and don't forget to "composter" your ticket on the platform before getting on the train. We rushed onto the train, forgetting to "composter" at the yellow machine on the platform, and the conductor was a bit peeved.

The trip, which includes six or seven stops, takes about 75 minutes and goes through some pretty countryside.

When you get out at the Beauvais station, walk left along rue de la Rpublique, at the end of which you'll find the massive Eglise St. Etienne (Church of St. Stephen). To the side, in an enclosed grassy square, is a wonderful caf, Les Vents D'Anges, where we stopped for lunch.

After lunch, we wandered to the famous Cathedral St. Pierre, past the Hotel de Ville and the big town square, which still had a carrousel and remnants of the earlier Saturday local market.

The cathedral is enormous, with an interesting story and chequered history.

Besides being the world's highest Gothic structure, it is also incomplete. Construction started in 1225, and it was meant to be the greatest and tallest church in Christendom. But over the centuries, the construction had many problems and structural collapses, starting in 1284 when part of the choir collapsed. From 1500-1548, the transept was constructed, and a 153-meter spire was completed in 1569, but in 1573, the spire and three levels of the bell tower collapsed. The nave was started in 1600 but never finished and is the only cathedral without a nave today.

Because there is no nave to help support the structure and because of its great height, the cathedral is very unstable and fragile, so trusses and beams are needed to help stabilize it. Today, only the choir and the transept exist, both so impressive that we can hardly imagine what the dreamed-of finished product may have been.

Right now, the front is dazzling white, as it's been cleaned, and cleaning continues on the side. Inside, it's cool, as it's stone, and towering tall, impressive and awe-inspiring. We saw the many wooden beams at various angles shoring it up to prevent any collapse (again), showing us just how fragile it must be. Of note are the astronomical clock (not in motion when we were there) and some very pretty stained-glass windows.

Next door, in the former Bishops Palace, is the Regional Museum of Oise. It's free and open year-round, with limited hours during the winter months. We just breezed through, to get a feel and to see the architecture and the garden.

You enter through a 16th-century gateway linked by an aile (wing) to the Renaissance Palace erected for a bishop over the foundation of an earlier 12th-century structure.

The good art collection spans a long period, from a Gaul warrior of Saint-Maur, through medieval stone and wood sculptures, French art of the 16th century, through 19th- and 20th-century collections. The museum also hosts special exhibitions, usually on the top floor of the main palace building.

Another thing we learned is that this town and area is famous for ceramics, which must be why the train station is decorated with some stunning ceramic "picture plaques."

On the other side of the cathedral, in a modern building, built over and incorporating some Gallo-Roman ruins, is the Tapestry Museum, also free. We breezed through it too — interesting, but not quite what we expected as most/many of the pieces are modern and pretty abstract. One wall does have some old tapestries, as well as newer ones with political themes from Russia and China.

Over the road is a bar/resto/salon du th called Le Zinc Bleu, which seems popular with locals and was about to host a music festival of some sort. We had tea there, with a great view of the cathedral opposite. A fun day trip.

More on Les Vents d'Anges

This little restaurant is on the corner of a semi-enclosed grassy square next to Eglise St Etienne. In the warm weather, staff set some tables outside. It's very pleasant with the daisy-studded grass and the huge gray stone church structure almost within touch. As we peered up, and a slight breeze ruffled through the trees, it was possible to imagine that maybe some angels were somewhere close by. The restaurant only offers a set midi formule (fixed lunchtime menu) for 17 euros each. The menu is written on an ardoise (chalkboard). All very nice with really attentive service. We would definitely return.

Vivienne Mackie, a travel writer and ESL teacher, loves to travel to any place on Earth. But one of her favorite destinations is France. She and her husband delight in finding new places to explore around Paris. View her blog at viviennemackie.wordpress.com.