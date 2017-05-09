Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker / Family Life: For kids, too much is never a good thing

By CHELSEY BYERS GERSTENECKER

University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educators co-blog together. I was reading some of my colleagues' blogs and I came across this gem from my colleague Cheri Burcham. This month I am printing this with her permission.

If you are a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle — or really, anyone with a child in your life — read this and think about if the actions that you choose are serving that child in their best interest now or will later.

With summer break just around the corner, there is a lot of time for fun and free time; however, every day we can work to instill manners, values, new skills, etc., in the children we love.

Now, let us hear from Cheri ...

While on vacation a few weeks ago, I noticed, there were many elementary- and middle school -aged children present at our resort. I also noticed that many of them had something in common — their rudeness, lack of manners and disrespect for others. What was interesting was that when I looked around for their parents, I found the parental figures were either acting in the same manner, not paying any attention and oblivious to how their child was behaving, or simply were not to be found. While it is easy to get irritated with the children, they are just the victims of overindulgence by their parents.

Overindulgence can be separated into three categories.

Material overindulgence is when parents give their child too many things like toys, electronics, junk food, sports, money, etc.

There is also structural overindulgence, or soft structure, where children are given excessive freedom for their age. These children have no real rules and no accountability.

The third type, relational overindulgence, or over-nurture, results when children are smothered — they are given too much attention and not allowed to do many things for themselves.

All three types end up negatively affecting the children and they often have trouble as adults.

Research has found that overindulging children can result in:

— Always wanting to be the center of attention;

— Difficulty learning self-care and interpersonal skills;

— Not knowing when is enough (food, alcohol, personal boundaries, money);

— Feelings of confusion, embarrassment and guilt;

— Being ungrateful or irresponsible;

— Feeling entitled

So how can parents avoid overindulging their children? Parenting Press is a great resource and provides a simple list of suggestions:

— Have children learn chores. It is important to start children out young with simple household and self-care tasks that can be taught and supervised by parents and modified as the child grows older.

— Teach children rules and enforce them. Children actually feel more secure if they have boundaries.

— Always know where the children are. Have children report to the parents where they are going and when they will be home.

— Provide opportunities to negotiate. Giving children situations they can negotiate (chores, allowances, etc.) allows them to develop responsibility, problem solving and decision-making skills.

Most parents that overindulge are just wanting the best for their children and do not realize the harm they could be doing. Any parent that takes a moment to examine their situation and decides they might be guilty of overindulgence can follow the suggestions above or visit the Parenting Press website at parentingpress.com for additional information.

To read more family-life topics, visit the statewide family-life blog, "Family Files," at http://go.illinois.edu/familyfiles. For more information on family-life-related topics and programs, visit our local University of Illinois Extension website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/ or contact Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker at 217-333-7672 or clbyers@illinois.edu.