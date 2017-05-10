Meg Makes: Whole-wheat pancakes can still be a treat

Pancakes are such a pleasure. They can be a special treat in the morning or an easy option if you're open to breakfast for dinner (or as I like to call it, brinner).

Whole-wheat pancakes can be hard. It's hard to convince yourself you're eating something decadent when it's heavy and tastes like health food.

That's why I was excited to find — and make a few edits to — this whole-wheat pancake recipe from the blog Skinnytaste.

The original version calls for milk. I wanted to bump up the protein, so I substituted water and Greek yogurt. I was skeptical that it called for so much baking powder but am now a true believer. The pancakes' texture was spot on, and they were excellent with maple syrup and some sliced strawberries.

FLUFFY WHOLE-WHEAT PANCAKES

2 cups whole-wheat flour

4 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup water

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix in wet ingredients until well-combined. Coat a skillet with cooking spray over medium heat. Add a large spoonful of batter to make the pancake your preferred size. When the edges set, flip and finish cooking.

Enjoy with fresh fruit, maple syrup or the jam of your choice.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.