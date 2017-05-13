In the Garden: Mulching matters

Photo by: University of Illinois Extension It's important to use organic-based mulches like cypress, shredded hardwood or cedar.

By KARI HOULE

Two Fridays ago was Arbor Day, and I was working with a local community to help celebrate by planting a tree. Of course, one of the important parts of planting a tree is making sure to mulch it after planting. With the gardening season really winding up, I figured it was worth it to visit proper mulching and the benefits it provides.

With proper mulching, you can save plants while also saving money. I think most people like saving money. I bring this up because recently I spoke with someone who had seen many poor mulching jobs that used so much mulch that they ended up costing money.

Mulching could potentially cost more when you have an excessive amount surrounding your trees, also known as volcano mulching. This expense rises because of the cost for all the extra mulch as well as the potential effects on plant health.

Proper mulching provides numerous benefits to plants, especially trees. Some of the benefits include:

— Moderating soil temperatures.

— Helping to maintain moisture.

— Breaking down and adding organic matter over time.

— Reducing soil compaction.

— Reducing soil erosion.

— Helping to reduce weeds.

— Preventing mechanical damage from mowers and weed whips.

To gain all the benefits of mulching, it is critical that you utilize organic-based mulches such as cypress, shredded hardwood or cedar.

I often tell people to avoid rock and rubber mulches, as they will not provide the benefits found in the list above. Rock mulch accumulates heat and as such is unable to provide the soil-temperature moderation that you gain from organic-based mulches.

The other part of the mulching equation is making sure to mulch properly. Mulch should be 2 to 4 inches deep and kept away from the crowns or trunks of plants. Mulch placed up against plants can cause health issues, such as rot, by holding moisture against the plant. It can also make it easy for voles to access tree trunks by burrowing through the mulch.

People often ask me how big the mulch ring should be, which usually results in an impish grin from me. What often follows is me saying something similar to, "out to the drip line, if possible," which is usually followed by shocked looks. I then tell people that you want, at minimum, a 1- to 2-foot mulch circle around the tree for maximum benefits.

When planting a garden, a good rule of thumb is to mulch after planting over your tilled soil and between plants. Remember to taper the mulch depth gradually as it nears plants and not to form a volcano mulch pile by mounding a heavy layer over the base of the plants.

Since your mulch will decompose over time, adding beneficial organic matter back to the soil, you will have to replace it as necessary. Choose an organic mulch that is aesthetically pleasing, readily available and affordable.

Even though over time your organic mulch will break down and need to be replaced, the benefits it will provide your garden are well worth the investment.

Kari Houle is a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension, serving Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties. Stay tuned to more garden and yard updates with her 'Good Growing' blog at web.extension.illinois.edu/abhps/.