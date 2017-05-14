Video: Getting Personal: Diane Marlin » more Videographer: Heather Coit Diane Marlin talks about her first week on the job as Urbana's new mayor

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Diane Wolfe Marlin, Urbana's new mayor, chats with staff writer Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Doing what's best for the people of Urbana ... and getting my tomatoes planted.

What was it like growing up on a farm? Did you have to do chores? If so, which were your favorites and which did you dislike most?

I grew up in the house my great-grandfather built, with three younger brothers and an older sister, a huge extended family and a tight-knit rural Irish church community. The farm has been in our family since the 1860s.

Our social life revolved mostly around family and neighborhood gatherings, many of them in our front yard or around the dining room table. We raised or grew most of the food we ate: beef, pork, chicken, eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables, and we spent a lot of time outside all year round.

Nobody has "favorite" chores; that's why they're called chores. Jobs included mowing the lawn — it was a couple of acres, so by the time we finished, it was time to start again — walking beans, weeding the garden, housecleaning, babysitting, baking and cooking, etc. We learned to work.

How did you end up living in Urbana?

I came to Urbana as a University of Illinois student in 1971, joined Students for Environmental Concerns and became involved in the fight to save Allerton Park from flooding by a dam on the Sangamon River. I met my future husband on a picket line, discovered a wonderful, vibrant community surrounding the university, and here I am, 45 years later.

As a nutritionist, do you think nutrition is an exact science?

The advice you hear on nutrition seems to change over the years. I earned a master's degree in foods and nutrition from the UI, and I was a registered dietitian for many years. Nutritional science is like any other field of study. It is built on fundamentals such as biochemistry, physiology, biology, behavioral sciences and genetics, but when you put nutrients into complex human systems and add behavioral and environmental factors, there are many outcomes.

Nutrition advice changes as new information becomes available, which can be frustrating, but that's science. It is also true that anyone can call themselves a nutritionist and selectively use this information to promote fad diets and sell books. Make sure you get your advice from a registered, licensed dietitian.

At some point, I decided Julia Child had it right: "Eat everything in moderation, no snacking, no seconds. And if you're afraid of butter, use cream." Thank you, Fred Kummerow. Michael Pollan also has it right: "Eat real food, not too much, mostly plants."

I grew up eating "real" food, grown a few feet from our kitchen. We learned what a fresh egg looks like and when to pick an ear of corn and ate peaches that were still warm from the sun. I want all people to have access to nutritious foods grown locally, not only for their nutritional value but for the real flavors. That's one of the reasons I helped build the community garden on Lierman Avenue. The food grown there goes right back to the neighborhood.

I'm also very supportive of the city's effort to make local foods more affordable at Market at the Square and of programs that link children to the land where their food is grown.

What would you name as the top five foods for humans, nutrition-wise. Do you incorporate them into your diet?

Everybody I know who has lived to be 100 eats blueberries daily, so I eat blueberries. Plus everything else in moderation.

What dish are you most famous for making?

Coconut macaroons dipped in dark chocolate are my Christmas specialty. Like I said, everything in moderation.

Do you want to run for a higher office or will you stop at mayor of Urbana?

Being mayor is not a "stop" for me — it's the destination. Mayors and city council members make a difference in their communities, answer directly to the people, solve problems and have the flexibility to try new things. Being mayor is the best elected office there is.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

What I treasure the most is my family. They have my heart, so I guess I'm theirs.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

I watch too much HGTV and once in a while binge-watch a series. I turned on "The Crown" one evening and came up for air the next morning. We just started watching "Stranger Things."

What book are you reading now?

The City of Urbana fiscal year 2018 proposed budget.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

We've traveled internationally the past few years. Now I'd like to concentrate on the United States. I want go back to Alaska — it's so vast and breathtakingly beautiful. I'm embarrassed to say I've never seen the Grand Canyon or the canyon country of Utah. I want to systematically visit all the national parks and retrace the entire route of Lewis and Clark, with books by Stephen Ambrose, Bernard DeVoto and Dayton Duncan in hand. I want to take our grandsons camping and canoeing.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

He was a tri-color Welsh corgi named Jack, the best dog in the world.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people?

I have no patience for dishonesty. I like people to be straightforward, honest and willing to try new things.

What's your best piece of advice?

Be careful with your words: Once they are said, they can only be forgiven, not forgotten.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I babysat six neighbor kids for 50 cents an hour. I walked beans but don't remember how much my Dad paid us. I worked one night as a waitress. My first real job was in one of the glass factories in Streator, where I worked swing shift during summers home from college and made $1.65 an hour. If I worked a double shift, I made $3.40 an hour. We screened bottles for defects and packed them into boxes. The work wasn't hard, but swing-shift hours were a killer. I fell asleep at the wheel more than once driving home after working 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. but always woke up when I drove over the railroad tracks.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

That's a timely question. I try to think before I speak or act, consider the situation from the perspective of the others involved and work together to figure a way through it. Also, it helps to walk in Meadowbrook Park, take a bike ride or work in the garden ... anything that gets me outside and physically active.