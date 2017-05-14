Higher on the learning curve

Andrea Rice, left, and her family — from left, Heber, 13; Elijah, 11; husband Corben; Alyson, 14; Tori, 15; and Ruth, 9 — are shown at their home last month in Champaign. Andrea Rice is going to med school after homeschooling her five kids. She’s in molecular biology at UI.

So, college is all about hanging out in the dorm, studying, then maybe a few beers and meeting the love of your life, right? For many people, that is a common experience — but not everybody. The News-Gazette's PAUL WOOD talked with older students who have used life lessons, a mature approach and self-discipline, online courses, and family support to fulfill their dreams of higher education.

STILL A ROAD AHEAD

Andrea Rice (right) is all about education. She plans to attend medical school with her molecular and cellular biology degree from the University of Illinois.

It's been an interesting life. She has raised sheep and chicken. And that's after homeschooling five kids ranging in age from 9 to 15 for several years.

"With a lot of help from my husband, Corben," she added.

And from her fellow students, who "think it's pretty cool" that she's taking on the challenge.

At 38, she knows she still has a long road with med school and a residency.

"I'm switching a lot of gears," the Champaign woman said, but she has seen a demographic switch where there are many more older students than it used to be.

But she believes that being twice the age of some of her peers gives her a maturity that comes with added discipline and motivation.

"In this program, I'm the weirdo" because older students are less common in science classes, she said.

Rice moved around a lot when she was young, has lived in Alaska and was out of school for almost 20 years, long working as a medical technician.

So she is especially appreciative of the high quality at the Urbana campus.

"It's not just the textbooks," Rice said. "You have the people here who wrote the textbooks, or are doing pioneering research on viruses."

51 YEARS IN THE WORKS

John A. Mauck is a state certified real-estate appraiser, and his lifetime of work allowed him to get the degree he started decades ago at Danville Area Community College, then called Danville Junior College.

DACC President Stephen Nacco said that Mauck is an excellent example of how life lessons prepare older students for a degree — in this case, an associate degree in general studies.

Mauck, 71, said he was "probably the oldest one in the class."

He'd been short just a couple of classes, and actually had enough hours, when he studied at the school in the 1960s.

From Danville Junior College, he went on to Indiana State, then quit and went to work.

"When I started in 1963, my first two years, the high school was the campus," he said. "The instructor might have to walk around and look for a classroom in the high school."

His last year, the campus was completed, sort of.

"There was no parking lot; we were just housed in several old Veterans Administration buildings; some of them are still there," he said.

Students are pretty much the same, Mauck said, but not tuition. When he started out, it was $3 a hour.

"The college and Dr. Nacco have done wonders for Danville," he said.

A 20-YEAR GAP

Karl Reinhard, 56, is a retired Army colonel and is getting his Ph.D. after a long gap.

"I'm not your 19-year-old, for sure. I'm retired as a brigade commander, from the 'hurt locker' (bomb disposal) in Iraq," he said.

He started his doctoral work in 1998.

"I was supposed to be finished in two years, then the Army asked me to command an ordinance unit at Fort Lewis, and then 9/11 happened," he said.

In 2010, Reinhard really retired from the U.S. Army after more than 28 years service.

For his Ph.D., Reinhard led a nine-student Data Quality team using a synchrophasor, a GPS-based device that's accurate to a millionth of a second, to measure the power grid's operating state in near-real time.

He did so well he was named a Siebel Scholar, recognizing top students in energy science.

After finishing his dissertation, he is teaching green energy and senior design. He is doing post-doctoral work and talking with an energy start-up here.

To say that his family was understanding about his need to study is an understatement — he had two sons getting their degrees at the University of Illinois while he was here; both have graduated.

A NEW BEGINNING

Helen Robinson is getting her associate of science degree in general studies from Parkland.

The eighth of 14 children, she just turned 70 years old.

"My family was a great inspiration, and I did this for my grandchildren to show the importance of education, and to show them you can do anything you want if you're willing to take a risk and try," she said. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

She graduated from high school in 1964 and worked as a licensed practical nurse for more than 40 years.

In 2012, after moving to Champaign and then Rantoul, she started at Parkland so she could work toward a childcare degree.

"One of my great desires through my whole life was to get the four-year degree," she said. "Everybody at Parkland was so helpful, all my professors were wonderful."

Even students just getting out of high school were eager to help her, she said.

"They were just 18 and 19, and I'd ask them questions," she said, laughing.

Childcare seemed like a natural move. She has nine grandchildren of her own.

"You have to go where there is a need," she said.

Also, Robinson believes that the hard work of school is good for her mental health, and so is working.

Even more so than her classes, "most of all what I learned was that people will encourage you and help you if you allow them to," she said.

MOST PROFESSORS 'YOUNGER THAN I AM'

Lorie Donovan is a star Parkland student, but that doesn't mean she's always recognized — substitute teachers have asked her if she really belongs in the class.

After a career in local publishing, which new technology decimated, Donovan, 52, is getting her associate degree in Business Administrative Technology.

She started at Parkland in spring 2013 and has been on the dean's list several times.

The Urbana High School graduate has been married for 32 years, has three sons and three grandchildren, and is excited as heck about her new chapter.

Very new.

"I was in English class and a substitute asked what I was doing there. All the kids in the class yelled, 'She's a student!' They've all been great," she said.

Professors, too, have been supportive. Most of them "were younger than I am," she added.

Some of her work history has included software sales — more than $1 million in sales, she said.

In publishing, she worked 14 years for a company in town that went out of business, and figured that with her computer skills, she could find office work — but she was turned down because she didn't have a degree.

"After the closing, I sent out 70 rsums and couldn't get a bite," she said.

But she persevered. The fact that many of her classes were online helped with her family schedule and part-time job, Donovan said.

ANOTHER DEGREE ON HIS WALL

Karl Radnitzer thought about getting an MBA when he moved from Oak Park to here in 1993 to be principal at Leal Elementary School. Instead, he earned his doctorate in educational leadership.

But in his 50s, he decided to get it after all.

The average age for students in the Professional MBA program is 32, said Jennifer E. Larson, the program's director of recruitment and administration.

Radnitzer is the assistant director for student life at University Laboratory High School and loves his job, but he thinks the MBA can help him with a wider skill set.

He said he's aware of being an older student.

"There might be a difference sometimes when it comes to not catching on to new concepts as fast as the other students do," he said, but that could also be the demands of his administrative work, demands of a family and being a foster parent.

"I've enjoyed all of it," Radnitzer said. "I have a different background, in K-12, and the diverse student group of cohort skills have had different experiences, and are very stimulating when we work on projects together. In addition to the learning of the MBA program, we also learn from each other. The professors have been fantastic," and so has my wife, he added.

He said educators can learn by honing their business administration skills: "The school is a business: the customers have to be our students and our parents. We also need to care for our greatest resource — the staff."

NEW TECHNOLOGY THIS TIME

Margie Hamilton of Hoopeston is about to turn 52, and she's starting a whole new life as a manager at Hubbard Trail County Club.

"After training for a month, I had a lot to learn, ordering alcohol, budgeting hours for payroll, and getting upcoming events going. So far I really enjoy it, and I'm ready for weather to stay warm for golf," she said.

She was able to balance family, school and work by getting an online degree in marketing at Danville Area Community College.

"The first semester I was in the classroom, then I went back to work full-time and took the classes over the internet," she said. "I have one son who also has a DACC degree in information technology."

The classroom experience "was a little different because I was the oldest one," she said.

That was after years of working in health care as a coordinator for hospital clinic billing

She said her instructors were of great help, and she learned about study techniques she didn't have when she was young.

"Time management is the whole key; once I had it structured, I had to keep to that schedule," Hamilton said.

And she loves her new work life.

"Now I'm working events, weekends, split shift, learning the whole industry, and I really enjoy learning all of this," she said.