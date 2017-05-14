Kelly Strom: In books, moms come in all shapes, sizes

I set out this month to read some books featuring mothers for today's article. I grabbed three that had good reviews and got started. What I have discovered is that there are few books out there that are sweet odes to Mom. Because motherhood is complicated. Families are complicated. And everyone involved has their own point of view as to the situation.

In "The Long, Hot Summer" by Kathleen MacMahon, we meet a large Irish family. Deirdre O'Sullivan MacEntee is the matriarch and is a no-nonsense woman whose husband, Manus, left her 20 years ago for a young lover.

They have three children, Alma, Acushla and Macdara, who are now fully grown and have children of their own.

Deirdre was a famous stage actress in her younger days and rules her world and her family, with grandeur and a bit of condescension. Never the "touchy-feely" type, she asks that the grandkids call her Grandmother, and nothing else.

The book begins as she pages through a scrapbook reflecting on each family member. All of the MacEntees are determined to be extraordinary in their field. Then one long summer — a six-month period — everything in their lives changes.

Alma is a powerful television commentator who is divorced, with one daughter who doesn't speak to her. Her ex-husband is a government official who flirts with everyone he sees and has a problem with kleptomania. One night, an intruder breaks into her flat, damaging her confidence, trust and plans for the future.

Acushla is married to the twin brother of Alma's ex-husband. He is also involved in politics, so he is rarely home. Acushla is convinced he has had an affair and doesn't have much time for him either. She is considered a society maven, always immaculately clothed, with a stunning home and membership on many community committees and charities. She has one daughter and two grandsons that exhaust her.

Macdara had always been a little odd. Afraid of so many things as a child, he would cling to his mother or play by himself. He lives alone and continues to be his mother's companion.

This one long summer, four generations of the MacEntees deal with situations involving knives, peppermills, Legos, abortion laws, charity auctions, yoga and a horrible Irish joke. All told in various points of view, we see four different mothers each living with their own style of nurturing. If you like Maeve Binchy, you may enjoy this novel with detailed characterizations and family secrets.

First-time novelist Bunmi Laditan presents the hilarious "Confessions of a Domestic Failure." Think of Bridget Jones as a mom and homemaker. Disaster, right? Well, Ashley is a former marketing genius, who quit her career to raise her first child, Aubrey. Her husband, David, has just started his own company, so he is not home very often. Ashley's life is not what she imagined as a mom.

She didn't count on a screaming baby, days without showering and piles of dishes and laundry that she never has time to deal with. She wants to be like Emily Walker, a media personality (much like Martha Stewart) who seems to have the perfect life. She has five children, the body of a 20-year old, cooks gourmet meals and lives in an immaculate home. How does she do it?

Ashley becomes obsessed with her and watches Emily Walker's TV shows, reads her books and even applies for a makeover in her "Motherhood Better Bootcamp."

With lots of humor, Ashley shares the minutia of her crazy days and still wonders how she can do it all. When you need something really light and think you can relate to some of her stories, then this is the book for you.

Irish author Colm Toibin wrote the popular book "Brooklyn," which was made into a movie with Saoirse Ronan and was nominated for numerous awards.

His latest book is "Nora Webster," about a woman with four children who just lost her husband. Although there is some dialog with dry wit, and quiet humor, this is not a light and funny book. This novel is a slow and contemplative exercise in what it means to continue living after a death and the changes brought about by being a single mother.

Taking place in the '70s in a small town of quirky villagers, Nora deals with a daughter in college in Dublin, another daughter involved in civil rights demonstrations, a son who has suddenly developed a terrible stammer and a younger son full of questions. Nora is overwhelmed with opinions from not only her children, but an abundance of relatives, a singing teacher, a nun and various others intruding on her peace and quiet.

I will say it again, this book is slow. If you give it the time it deserves, you'll have your own opinions on the directions that Nora takes with her children and may even stop for reflection on the value of life.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.