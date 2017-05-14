Letter from Birdland: A fantastic day of fellowship

In Birdland, the wind pummels the trees, and the rain fills the grass waterway, washing out some corn and forming a wide delta behind the Benson Timber.

And yet it rains. I know it will stop in the next few days, and the sun will come out, and we will be glad for the green grass, but today the dampness seeps into my bones.

The dogs are hankering for a walk. They think they want to go out, but they find they don't want to stay out.

The blusterous wind shakes the little dogwood, but most of its pink petals still cling to the branches. Meanwhile, the lilacs have faded, and the earliest Iris blooms have folded into themselves. We have plenty of other varieties of Iris still holding on inside their buds, but I don't remember what colors they are. I can't wait to see. The poppies seem a bit stunted this year, and I'm worried about them. Last year was so wet that they got some kind of fungus, and the buds damped off before they could open. This year the patch is thin, and the buds are fewer and not as tall. I don't think all this water is helping them at all.

We already had plenty of rain last week, and yesterday, when I went over the Sangamon on my way to Lickskillet Road, I saw how swollen the river had become, spreading over its banks to flood out the nearby fields.

I was headed for Centerville Church, where I was honored to be the guest speaker for their May fellowship meeting that welcomed several nearby congregations.

I shared my little slide show and told about how this column was born of actual letters to friends in the real world. In the beginning, I would first get out my stationery and a pen.

I might tell my cousin in D.C. about the tiny blue butterflies that collect in the puddles in my driveway when the sun shines after a rain, or my friend, Emily in Georgia, about some new mischief that Ursula, my little black Lab, had gotten into.

Then I would take all the interesting bits and put them into a column for the newspaper. In the beginning, writing for a specific audience was helpful and made me feel like I was just writing to friends. But then the communication came full circle, and I started getting letters, cards and emails from readers.

Now I think my letters are more direct, because it just feels like I am writing to friends whenever I send my column to the newspaper. I told them how writing these letters has become a discipline for me. Not just that I have to spend time each week writing and keep to a deadline, but keeping my eyes, ears and heart open for something to write about helps me be more present to beauty in this world. Writing these letters has become an exercise in mindfulness.

My hosts provided a delicious brunch, and we visited back and forth after my little presentation. Fellowship with such a local group was a special treat for me, since some of this group are neighbors, and one at least, is kin.

Martha Ann is my grandmother's cousin, and I promised to take her soon to see the ruins of the old schoolhouse in the Smock Woods near our house. I told her we will go as soon as the mud retreats.

I made acquaintance with two sisters who were born in the same house as my grandmother. We thought at first that they had lived in the house I live in now, but when they told me the dates, I realized it was the old house. We can still find bricks from that foundation in our backyard when we try to plant flowers.

I told them we have a book with aerial photographs of Piatt County farms from the 1950s, and in the picture of our farm, we can see the barns that they remember, the granary and chicken coop I remember, as well as the house they lived in, cheek by jowl with my house.

My great grandfather must have razed the old house a few years after he built the new one, letting the two houses be neighbors for a while.

The morning passed quickly, and I drove home again over the swollen river, reflecting on memories and fellowship and shared stories, grateful for the new connections. Now I wait for the rains to stop and the wind to dry the mud, so Martha Ann and I can walk in the woods and find the old schoolhouse.

Congregate in beauty; discover peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in fellowship and community wherever she finds it. She enjoys being invited as a guest speaker. You can find details at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.