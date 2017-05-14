Library events, May 14-20, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, sample teas served at the Library Cafe. Experts from Columbia Street Roastery will be the special guests at this tasting. The event is part of the library's Here's to Health: Mind & Body Wellness series. Sign up at bit.ly/cpl-tea-tasting-may15.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, learn about The Product Manufactory's customized R&D services. Their team of designers, engineers and creatives research design options and develop prototypes for new products. This presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, enjoy an afternoon filled with prizes, popcorn and fun for the whole family at Bingo Blast.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, attend a Mother's Day Cafe Concert with the Almost A Quintet.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Matt Metcalf will present Early 20th-Century Houses: Influence and Style. He'll discuss the great mix of architectural styles used from 1905-1940, showing evolving American ideas and international influences.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, attend the Reading by Design Summer Reading Kickoff Party in the UFL's Cherry Alley. The event will feature music, games, art and ice cream.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in Teen Space, Carla Boyd, director of career and employment services at Danville Area Community College, will talk with teens about writing resumes, job searches and filling out online job applications.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, a 3D printer class for youths 8 to 11 will be held. Registration is required; the class is limited to five participants.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, learn how to grow and care for bonsai plants in a seminar led by local artist Gordon Alexander.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.