The Relunctant Townie: Rodney Davis voted for your death panel

There are more than 300 million people living in the United States of America.

Recently, a mere 217 men and women made the decision to strip health care protections from those 300 million people, as well as take away medical coverage from an estimated 24 million people who will be unable to afford it after the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) and its subsidies are dismantled.

A mere 217 men and women voted to take $880 billion from Medicaid — a program that provides health coverage to the poor and disabled — to deliver an $883 billion tax cut, $274 billion of which will go directly to the richest 2 percent of Americans. (Again, for emphasis, they voted to take $880 billion from poor and disabled Americans and give $274 billion of it to the absolute richest people in the country.)

A mere 217 men and women voted to allow states to opt out of regulations requiring insurers to offer affordable coverage for pre-existing conditions such as cancer, asthma and diabetes.

A mere 217 men and women voted to allow insurance companies to charge their elderly customers five times as much as they charge their younger customers. (Obamacare capped the amount at three times as much.)

That law, the American Health Care Act (otherwise known as the Republican plan to force financial eugenics on the American population) barely passed the House of Representatives, by a vote of 217-213.

The vote fell largely along party lines, but it should be noted that 20 Republicans voted against the bill.

To further boil down the math: Of the mere 217 who voted to end the consumer protections of Obamacare, its fate was ultimately decided by two Republican congressmen who chose to put the interests of their party over the interests of the country.

Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois' 13th Congressional District (that's you, mighty people of Champaign-Urbana) was one of the 217 who voted against your best interests by supporting the AHCA. Furthermore, as a "moderate" Republican who campaigned to protect ACA's coverage of pre-existing conditions, it can be argued that he was one of only two people — out of a country of 300 million — in the unique position to save us from the American carnage of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As it is written, the American Health Care Act will kill more Americans than ISIS or terrorism could ever dream. And what did the 217 Republicans do after passing this cruel, transparently awful bill? They celebrated with beer in the White House Rose Garden, slapping each other's backs for a job well done.

If you don't believe me, just ask your congressman, Rodney Davis. He was right there in the Rose Garden, congratulating himself along with his cohorts.

You can even spot him in the group photo Donald Trump has currently posted as his Twitter banner — top right-hand corner, very back row, clinging to one of the White House's porch pillars like a wallflower at the sock hop, afraid to approach his crush and ask for a dance.

People of the 13th Congressional District, Congressman Davis is directly responsible for the tragedy that is coming down the pike. He is one of two people in this country who could have stopped it, who could have tipped the scale, who could have put an end to this cynical redistribution of wealth from the bottom to the top.

Rodney Davis showed none of the courage of his 20 Republican peers who voted against the bill. He was but a spineless follower, a political lemming the president will gladly march into the mouth of an active volcano, dopey smile and all.

When your loved ones get sick and die because they can't afford the coverage they need, when you're putting them in the ground, don't forget to send a thank-you note to Davis, one of two people who will have made it possible.

How confident is Rodney Davis in his vote for the AHCA? So confident that he refuses to hold a town hall to hear his constituents' complaints. Perhaps he fears for his personal safety. Perhaps he's right to; people are furious.

Rodney Davis' vote for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act is an act of terrorism against all but the wealthiest in our country, and it has threatened the health and safety of people I love. This is personal for me and, I suspect, for everyone who will be affected.

As a congressman, Davis will be paid $174,000 this year (of your money) to rip away health care from the poor, the sick and the elderly. He should be scared. He should be ashamed. He should be looking for another job.

The voters will not forget. The voters will not forgive.

Ryan Jackson reminds you that midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. He can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.