For the retirees, May 14-20, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early-morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bride Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

It's Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. This program is geared for adults, 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of hot coffee or tea, with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Livings Legends Brunch. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20, Hawthorne Suites Conference Center, 101 Trade Center Drive, C. National Council of Negro Women INC. Invites you to join them for their ninth annual brunch honoring the community's Sheroes 80 plus years of ago who have contributed to supported action, cultural economic, social and civic unity in the lives of all women in the C-U community. For details, email Champaign _NCNW@hotmail.com.

Community Talks: Addiction. 6 to 7 p.m. May 23, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C. Join us for this month's topic at our Community Talks @ Douglass series, co-sponsored by the Champaign Park District. Call 403-2090.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pineapple tidbits, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Mostaccioli with meaty sauce, mexi-corn, seasoned greens, bread, cottage cheese fruit salad.

Wednesday: Stuffed chicken breast, twice baked potato casserole, seasoned Italian green beans, dinner roll, cranberry oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Pot roast with potatoes, carrots, onions and gravy, creamy cole slaw, Texas toast, fruit crisp.

Friday: Chili, lettuce/spinach salad with dressing packet, mandarin oranges, crackers, graham cracker, pudding.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Courage Connection: (Domestic Violence/Homeless Services). Playgroup volunteers needed for (Domestic Violence) from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday, and (Homeless Services) shifts, 9 to 11 a.m. and 4:45 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Clerical/front desk/office assistant needed for two shifts, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Domestic Violence Shelter: 40 hours training required. Thrift Store at Lincoln Square: Three hour shifts available, call for days.

Family Service of Champaign County: Senior transportation. Provide seniors with rides to appointments, grocery store, etc. using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available.

Daily Bread Soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kitchen Workers/Servers: Flexible volunteer shifts available starting from 8 a.m. and until 3 p.m.