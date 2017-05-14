Ruth Siburt: 'Story Fish' a great catch for young readers

My mother-in-law says this about widowhood: "When 'we' becomes 'me,' your whole world shifts." Janice N. Harrington's 2016 novel, "Catching a Story Fish" from Wordsong Press, supports Mom's axiom. In fact, "Story Fish" reveals that sometimes that world shift may apply to more folks than just the surviving spouse.

Harrington's lively main character's nickname is Keet. That's short for parakeet, a talkative one at that. Keet can make up a story on the spot. She has a deep heart box full of tales and wonderings.

Back in Alabama, Keet also had a whole list of friends. A list so long, that when she puts them in one of her impromptu story-poems, they take up nearly a whole stanza. But when she and her mother and father and little brother, Noah, move to Illinois to be near her recently widowed grandfather, Keet has zero friends to list.

In their first day in the new, small, Illinois house, Keet and Noah spy a snaggle-toothed, cart-wheeling neighbor girl. But the Illinois neighbor seems aloof and unresponsive.

At school, Keet's southern style of speech leads to unkind teasing. The northerners call her Bama-mouth. And soon the talkative, lively, storytelling girl becomes silent and withdrawn.

The only thing that makes this move bearable is fishing with Grandpa. When Keet and Grandpa are fishing, it is just them: Noah is too young to come, and her parents are too busy.

So with Grandpa, Keet's heart box can open and free all her amazing stories.

"Catching a Story Fish" is a tender tale presented in poems. It is filled with wonderful similes, metaphors, grace and humor.

Harrington uses 10 types of poems in "Story Fish" and gives an easy-to-understand definition and listing of examples within her story in the back matter. Any middle grade reader who is lucky enough to pick up this book will find they've made a great catch.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.