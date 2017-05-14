Travel/Arkansas: Visiting the boyhood home of the Man in Black

Photo by: Frank Hosek The piano that belonged to Johnny Cash's mother, Carrie. Image

Image

By FRANK HOSEK

Larry Sims knows what it is to pick cotton; he knows the unforgiving Arkansas soil that they call gumbo, a sticky, heavy clay loam that sticks to everything when wet and is hard as brick when dry. He knows planting gardens in the spring and butchering hogs in the fall just to have food on the table. He also knows Dyess, Ark. Raised in Dyess (pronounced dice), he was mayor for 12 years.

And he knows all about what used to be a small, run-down house at 4791 W. County Road 924, as he lived just a half-mile from it. A sagging, bent frame of peeling, faded white-painted clapboard. One end had sunk into the dark delta mud, giving the whole sad affair a look as though its spine was broken.

"The only reason it had not been bulldozed was the name attached to it," Sims said. The name he spoke of was Cash, as in J.R. "Johnny" Cash, the Man in Black.

Sims now serves as facilities manager and tour guide at the Cash boyhood home.

A chance discovery of a trifold pocket brochure in a Missouri-border rest stop on a recent trip to Memphis, Tenn., had sent my wife, Kathy, and me bouncing across northeast Arkansas, down faded black-topped roads, past quiet sandy fields and tired little homes fenced in by scraps of rusted memories and stooped-over road signs riddled by .22-caliber graffiti searching for the boyhood home of Johnny Cash.

The historic colony of Dyess rose out of 16,000 acres of swampy, overgrown and fetid Arkansas Delta in 1935 as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal plan to give poor Arkansas farmers a fresh start during the depths of the Great Depression.

Nearly 500 impoverished Arkansas farm families, including the family of music legend Cash, took advantage of the opportunity. When Ray and Carrie Cash arrived at their new home, they found a five-room, white-washed house with bare-wood interior walls. It had a wood stove for their only heating source. There was no electricity; kerosene lamps were their light source. A kitchen sink, toilet and tub were supplied, but there was no running water. Instead, a hand pump stood in the yard.

As primitive as it sounds, it must have seemed a palace to the family of seven on that fateful winter day of 1935 when they moved in. But this was no handout. Ray Cash and his oldest son, Roy, had to clear their 20 acres, plant the cotton crop and begin paying for the house and land out of the profits from each year's planting. Ray Cash signed a contract for $2,183.60.

The population at the colony's peak was 2,500. Today, the community numbers less than 500. When I asked Larry what had kept those few in Dyess, he simply replied, "Tired, retired or don't know any other life." But he hopes that the revitalization efforts will renew interest and tourism dollars in the area.

By 2010, a concerted but struggling effort led by Sims was underway to purchase, restore and open to the public the surviving remnants of the historic colony, including the Cash homestead.

However, it wasn't until Arkansas State University stepped in that the project really took off. Arkansas State's Heritage Sites program, working with the Cash family, restored the boyhood home. The project began in 2011 as ASU took possession of the shell of the original house. In addition, the city had agreed to deed the colony's original surviving administration building to ASU. In return, the university began a full restoration on it also.

One wing of the Dyess Administration Building now houses interactive audio-visual exhibits on the development of the historic Dyess Colony and what it was like to live there. The Johnny Cash room displays some authentic pieces, including his military trunk, Cash's 1950 Dyess High School yearbook and a dresser he made in school.

The other wing houses the offices of the City of Dyess. Next door is the Dyess Colony Visitor Center and Gift Shop located in the old town theater and pop shop, which had to be rebuilt from the ground up. J.R. and his friends frequented both in the 1940s, when money allowed.

The prize, of course, is the Cash boyhood home. The restored 965-square-foot house boasts green shutters, a small front porch with a swing and a screened-in back porch. Inside and out, it appears nearly exactly the way it did after 3-year-old Johnny settled into his new home.

Renovated with drawings and direction from Cash's younger surviving siblings, Joanne and Tommy, the house includes some pieces from the family, including photos, Mrs. Cash's piano and original floral linoleum, uncovered intact under several layers of old carpet. A quilting frame hanging from the ceiling, the modest bed frames, the mismatched chairs around the dining table and the wood heating stove all reinforce the simple, hardscrabble life that Cash wrote of in such songs as "Pickin' Time" and "Five Feet High and Rising," about the 1937 flood that drove the family from their home.

Cash lived in that humble home until 1950, when he entered the Air Force. His parents moved in 1954. Even after Cash started his recording career and moved his family to Memphis, he would still come back to visit.

As we were leaving, Larry mentioned about the three-day Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, to be held in Dyess in October with a concert on the homestead grounds.

"Tell your friends," he said. "We think we've got something special here."

So do we.

Frank Hosek of Bourbonnais is director of human resources at Carpet Weavers Inc. in Champaign. His hobbies include travel, reading, writing and photography.

If you go

All tours ($10) start at the Dyess Colony Visitor Center. Visitors are shuttled to Johnny Cash's boyhood home, less than 2 miles away.

More information is available at dyesscash.astate.edu and johnnycashheritagefestival.com.