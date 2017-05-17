My Amish Home: Sunny days call for laundry on the line

"Know ye that the Lord, he is God; it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations." Psalm 100:3-5

This is a beautiful, dare I say, summer day. It is fairly calm and warm! Yes! I guess I really should be outside working. I checked the garden and it is still too wet to till. A lot of people have been in their gardens since our rain this past week.

Our garden was completely under water. Our onions didn't survive, but then, they weren't very healthy when I planted them.

The corn was up enough that I could see the row, but no more. Only one or two kernels were brave enough to poke through. So I'll have to replant that. I only had a couple of short rows anyway.

I went to Graber's Greenhouse to get more onions. Oh, my! Flowers! Beautiful flowers! I wanted to buy a truckload! I saw this beautiful yellow rose plant. I still had my gift card that a reader had sent me. I was waiting to use it until I saw something I really wanted. This was it! But — the machine wouldn't except it, so I sadly put the plant back and went home and cried. Not! I did leave it because I didn't have enough cash. Maybe next time.

I didn't have time or energy to plant it anyway.

I've got to start cleaning some long-neglected corners as daughter Rachel and Lloyd Yoder will be hosting church services in June.

I have some lofty ideas about some landscaping I'd like to get done before then. And right now, plans are for some of the Miller grandchildren from Dale to be here for the day. I'd like to have some things ready for Willard to do, like removing sod and working the ground. I'll have to see if I can get my ducks in a row.

The outdoors called. I took off and did some laundry. I had some bedding I've been wanting to wash. It seemed it was always rainy or too windy, so I would do just the basics.

I love to do laundry, especially on sunny days when the wind isn't too, well, windy.

Sometimes I really do miss the times back in the pre-stroke era when I washed in the basement and had decent lines in the backyard. Granted, I didn't have a spinner, but you can't miss what you never had.

But sometimes, when I think about how dangerous it could have been, I shudder. Our water heater, gas stove and fridge were down in the basement. And my wash machine had a gas motor. I would walk right past those appliances with the gas jug to put gas in the motor. Believe me, I was always very careful and I didn't let anyone else put gas in the motor.

Throughout the summer, I would often do laundry every day, just because I could. My days were my own; our schedule, if we had one, was way different. Now it just isn't feasible to do laundry every day.

Don't get me wrong, I now have a really nice setup to wash. It's just if it's really windy, the pulley lines aren't the greatest. I still like them for the most part, and they do save me a lot of steps.

And with some of the health issues I seem to have, other than getting "old," I need to save steps all I can, I guess.

My doctor strongly recommended going on a "taste-free" diet, like I did way back for my R.A. It really did work, plus I lost quite a few pounds, which I need to do now, so my feet quit whining.

It takes ingredients that I don't have a large supply. Like commitment, determination, motivation.

Right now, I've done really well. I haven't eaten anything I shouldn't for three hours!

By taste-free, I mean anything that tastes good, I can't eat. Like desserts, chocolate, dairy, gluten free, just lots of stuff. So we'll see.

In closing, today, enumerate the various hues and color graduations in the springtime scenes that you observe and marvel at the originality and creativity in God's works.

This week's recipe is really good, but be sure you have coffee to go with it.

PEANUT-BUTTER CREAM PIE

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup powdered sugar

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

6 tablespoons milk

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crust — chocolate can also be used

1/4 cup chopped peanuts (or milk chocolate Heath bits or mini chocolate chips — either one or any combo could be used)

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar and peanut butter; mix well. Gradually add milk.

Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust. Sprinkle with topping of your choice. Chill overnight.

The recipe can be doubled and put in a 9-by-13-inch pan and served as pudding.